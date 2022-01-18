



MAFS’ Jessika Power flaunts her figure in a low-cut dress. He is a seasoned Australian reality star who made a name for himself in the UK with a stint on Celebs Go Dating. And on Tuesday, Jessika Power left little to the imagination as she posed on the set of the British series in a low-cut dress. “Hello?…YES @celebsgodating airs tonight at 9pm on @e4grams tie in to (hashtag)CelebsGoDating,” she captioned two photos of herself promoting the dating show on Instagram. In her lace-up dress, Jessika, 30, was seen leaning over a desk, exposing her cleavage. On Saturday, Jessika shared a series of Instagram photos in the same baby pink ensemble, indicating that she was a huge fan. She flaunted her ample cleavage and golden tan in a dangerously low-cut pink bodice in the photos, praising her makeup artist ahead of the Celebs Go Dating finale. Jessica was impeccably groomed, with shiny blonde tresses that were styled and straight, and her makeup was flawless. Her makeup artist finished the look with contoured cheekbones and glossy nude lipstick on her plump pout, and her striking eyes were accented with false lashes and metallic eyeshadow. Jessika’s racy posts follow her recent interview in which she gushed over TOWIE’s Pete Wicks and even revealed he sent her a flirty message asking her to go out on a date. ‘He is very attractive! He actually texted me and said, “Baby, let’s go hang out,” she said. “Yeah!” I said. “He’s well behaved, but he’s also very kind and aware of the feelings and emotions of young women,” she continued in an interview with The Sun. Last year, Jessika and Pete met while filming Celebrity Go Dating together. She revealed in December that she was looking to buy a house in Manchester, England for 500,000 (dollars). The London-based beauty recently wrapped filming for the show’s next season and is also a six-figure earner on OnlyFans. E4 is currently showing Celebs Go Dating in the UK.

