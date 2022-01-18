Paris Fashion Week: how to watch the men’s fall-winter 2022 shows online





Written by Lea Dolan, CNN CNN Style is one of the official media partners of Paris Fashion Week. See all coverage here It looked like another round of virtual catwalks were in store for the fashion industry this season, until France eased its coronavirus restrictions just days before the start of the Fashion menswear shows. Paris Week Tuesday. Now 17 designers – including Loewe, Rick Owens and Dior Homme – are invited to hold in-person shows during Fall Winter 2022 menswear week, while the remaining 52 brands will present using a mix of digital and physical presentations. Along with the promise of a busier affair (the country is reopening its borders to British travelers after putting restrictions in place before Christmas), there are likely to be moments of reflection. Notably, it will be Louis Vuitton’s first Paris fashion week without its menswear director, Virgil Abloh, who died in November 2021 at age 41 after a private battle with cancer. Louis Vuitton graced Abloh with a final show in Miami late last year and is set to hold two events and a live stream on Thursday. There’s also a lot of interest surrounding Japanese label Kenzo this month. The collection unveiled this Friday will be the first since the brand appointed streetwear visionary Nigo as artistic director. Scroll down to watch the show live as it happens. Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 Top image: Details from the Louis Vuitton Homme show in Paris for Spring/Summer 2022.

