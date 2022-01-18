Ashley Roberts stuns in cutout dress as Pussycat Dolls Nicole Scherzinger and Kimberley Wyatt react





Ashley Roberts stunned fans on social media following a series of incredible photos in a white cutout dress. The star, who works alongside Portsmouth-born Amanda Holden at Heart Radio, took to her Instagram page on Monday evening (January 17) to share the snaps. Pictured in five different snaps, the 40-year-old can be seen showing off her figure in a stunning white cut-out dress. READ MORE: Amanda Holden reveals she ‘likes being naked’ as star tells embarrassing story of hot tub accident Although it only went live yesterday, the post already has over 18,000 likes. The post certainly got fans and friends reacting, with a number of people taking to the comments section. Ashley’s Heart Breakfast colleague Amanda has yet to comment, but two of her Pussycat Dolls bandmates have taken to the comments section.



Nicole Scherzinger simply posted the word "Love" either side of two white heart emojis and Kimberley Wyatt, who is currently on Dancing On Ice's new series, commented "She sassy" alongside a fire emoji. Over the weekend, Ashley was present at the filming of the ITV show to lend her support to Wyatt. In the lead up to the show, it's likely that Roberts passed on advice to her castmate after appearing on the show in 2013. Incredibly, she returned to the show as a series judge the following year. . Back on social media, Ashley was recently wowed by Amanda Holden's TikTok video over the weekend in which she channeled her inner Celine Dion. Described by Amanda as just an "average Saturday", she shared her latest TikTok which caught the attention of many famous friends. Holden wore an all-black bodysuit and thigh-high boots as she danced around her garage.

