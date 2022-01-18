Tamannaah Bhatia’s leather shirt dress is a winter fashion winner





Even long after the days of leather are over and dusted off, Tamannaah Bhatia is showing us a whole new way to embrace the trend. For her, a leather dress is not just a fashion statement but a lifestyle, and before we can get over it, she gives us yet another reason to never part with it. Her weekend started and ended with an all-time high wearing a leather shirt dress perfect for this chic time of year. Her black leather dress received a glitzy addition with her rhinestone embellished Gucci belt with the famous logo as a buckle. Her midi dress was brilliantly paired with her Chloe Nile miniaudiere and a pair of red high heels for a pop of color. Weekend brunch sounded like a style affair for Tamannaah Bhatia, didn’t it? Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Creates a Ripple Effect with Her Bright Orange Sweater Tamannaah Bhatia in the city In fact, you have to be fooled to believe that Tamannaah Bhatia could only wear a leather dress for a casual lunch. Her plain black structured leather bodycon dress by Rocky Star worn at the airport still lives in our rent-free heads for a fierce new take on travel style. Couple that with dazzling Christian Louboutin heels worth Rs 1.5 Lakh and you have a stylish takeover no matter where you throw yourself. Topped off with dark goth studs and a chunky chain necklace and ring, tell us if this isn’t the fiercest she’s ever looked. Tamannaah Bhatia at the airport If leather dresses are the future of fashion, then Tamannaah Bhatia is the muse in her futuristic take on the leather dress. Red carpet ready, her Dolce & Gabbana dress turned around and went straight to her closet. Also Read: Birthday Girl Tamannaah Bhatia’s Corset Top Is the Only Stylish Wish We Could Ask For Brilliant and authoritative is the memo usually given to Tamannaah Bhatia when she wears a leather dress and pulls it off perfectly. It doesn’t take an ounce of effort for Tamannaah Bhatia to make leather dresses her chic mandate, that’s for sure! Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Is Ready for Costume Season in Her Camel-Colored Crop Top and Pants To buy fashion on Amazon, click here. Disclaimer: The Swirlster Picks team writes about things we think you’ll like. Swirlster has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

