Men’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 in Milan





Milan’s Fall/Winter 2022 Men’s Fashion Week recently wrapped up earlier this week and included big names like 1017 ALYX 9SM, Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and Prada on the physical runway. With the pandemic still ongoing, some brands opted out of showing up in person in Milan and opted instead to show their collections online. JW Anderson and Giorgio Armani were among those who opted for digital broadcasts. While Fashion Week has yet to return to normal, those who were able to attend the shows in person were able to bring the energy and embrace the first European Fashion Week of the New Year. The city of Milan received a dramatic boost as onlookers dazzled the streets with eclectic patterns and bright colors. With January being a notoriously cold month for menswear week, this season’s street style was informed by comfort-focused pieces in relaxed silhouettes. In the past, viewers opted for baggy coats, but this week many viewers were fond of boxier cuts for their outerwear. Milan served up a vibrant coordinated layering that saw a monochrome jumper and overcoat combo in bright orange and a functional fit in multiple shades of bright blue. Mismatched patterns, including a plaid cardigan paired with cashmere silk trousers, worked seamlessly to make a statement on the streets of Milan. Of course, given that it was Milan Fashion Week, onlookers represented some of Italy’s top luxury brands. Prada’s bolo tie is an eye-catching yet subtle accessory for a comfort-focused ensemble. Tailored outerwear combined with loose, oversized pants that commented on contemporary ideals of today’s relaxed yet structured silhouettes. Take a look above at the best street styles from Milan Men’s Fashion Week FW22.

