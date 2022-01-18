Paris Fashion Week goes physical despite Omicron





PARIS The French capital may still be in the throes of Omicron’s push and adapting to the latest COVID-19 restrictions, but Paris Fashion Week will kick off today nonetheless. class=”cf”> The industry is determined to return to the catwalks after nearly two years in which most brands were forced to retreat online.

Despite the complications caused by the pandemic, the fashion community is coming out regardless. Most fashion houses are returning to live shows as menswear week kicks off, followed immediately by haute couture shows.

Some 17 of the 76 brands on the official Parisian menswear calendar, including big names like Dior, Hermès and Rick Owens, will be back on the catwalks, up from just six last summer.

And nearly 30 others are opting for other types of in-person events, inviting journalists, buyers and other tastemakers to less formal gatherings around the city. The first week will taste bittersweet, however, as Louis Vuitton presents the latest collection from American designer Virgil Abloh, who died in November at the age of 41 after a private battle with cancer.

Interest around Abloh, a close partner of Kanye West who has helped break glass ceilings for black designers, is such that Louis Vuitton is performing the show twice on January 20.

Many are also excited to see what streetwear veteran Nigo is up to as Kenzo’s new creative director. And there’s also the hype surrounding the French label Egonlab, which launched two years ago with a series of arty videos and which is now making its first foray into the official calendar. Presenting your work alongside the big houses that have influenced us a lot, that means something to you, said co-founder Florentin Glemarec.

Nonetheless, like many fashion newcomers, Egonlab embraces both the live and online worlds, with a line of NFT and Metaverse digital apparel that he is developing in partnership with footwear brand Crocs.

Haute couture designers are also returning to the catwalks, with 18 of the 29 houses planning live shows, but with the now common warning that the virus could throw a last-minute spanner in the works.

Changes have already been announced: the Sidaction charity evening for the benefit of AIDS research, which traditionally marks the end of haute couture week, has been postponed to July. class=”cf”> Giorgio Armani has canceled his menswear show in Milan and his haute couture show in Paris following the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

The move sparked a sense of deja vu as it was the 87-year-old Italian maestro who was the first to cancel his fashion shows at the start of the pandemic in

February 2020.

