Azul’s Attire helps college job seekers dress to impress

Job seekers know that the steps to landing the right job depend on a few critical factors. Interview skills, education, experience, compatibility. But at the heart of a successful approach is, of course, the personal presentation.

To help students dress for success early in their careers, FGCU has dedicated space to provide professional attire that will ensure a great first impression. With the long-awaited opening of Azul Outfit, a coordinated career closet for college students looking for a job, comes an expansive wardrobe of ready-to-wear gently used professional clothing.

Rose Fuller, Director of Career development services, is passionate about helping students understand their Why and articulate that to the world.

Our goal is to provide well-rounded resources, strategies and interview preparation, which includes helping to build confidence, Fuller said. If we can support the students and they don’t have to worry about what to wear, that’s a big part of the work process.

Along with strategic consultations to find the right fit, FGCU’s Career Development Services designed the rooms to feature everything from suits to shoes to create a comfortable combination that inspires confidence.

Working with currently enrolled students, the team discusses majors, the graduate process, career goals, and a full range of tips and tools during an hour-long appointment.

Keith Davidson is the Associate Director of Career Development Services and part of the team leading the initiative for Azuls Attire. They have developed an enrollment tool to align with the appointment management system which also connects students with academic advisors and a variety of career services. Davidson says the closet is already a big hit.

The support for the initiative is incredible. The community has really stepped up, he says. See how the university has come together to donate so many clothes we have an extra supply.

Orientation with Clothing for Success is the primary focus of Azuls Attire, welcoming students from a variety of backgrounds. Hannah Flory, a former Career Services Advisor, began working on the project shortly after starting at FGCU in August 2020.

Everyone has a different story and reasons why they may need help with this type of workwear, Flory said. It is also courage on the part of the students, as it is courageous to ask for help. We focus on empowerment. If we can remove anxiety about how they look, students can focus their interviews on the talent and skills they bring.

According to Flory, the logistics of finding the right location on campus were difficult, which led to the newly imagined space in the modular adjacent to the aquatic center. Renovated into bespoke wardrobe closets, both rooms feature all types of styles, sizes, and options for finding an outfit to impress.

Our goal is to get to a place where everyone feels they can come in and get what they need, Flory said. There is also an element of durability. Alumni can give back and stay in touch.

The team is always on the lookout for more outfits to add to the mix, as they describe it, business casual and professional outfits, lightly worn, new or clean, and of course, cool and hip.

It was a tremendous team effort, Fuller said. Let’s try to create a culture where a student’s career is everyone’s business.

The services offered by Azuls Attire are free and confidential for any FGCU student with a valid ID and UIN who needs assistance.

Find more information and book your consultation today at Azuls Attire website.

The site also contains information on how to donate clothing or contribute to the Azuls Attire Fund.

Tags: career development services, fgcu, florida gulf coast university