Fashion
How to choose one of the best men’s coats this season
Choosing a men’s overcoat for winter is a crucial step when it comes to layering up in style for the coming season. An overcoat is a particularly refined choice with plenty of historical roots, modern functionality, and serious style points. Overcoats are cut longer than a pea coat, designed to hit mid-thigh and intended to be worn over formal ensembles (the longer length covers your suit jacket and protects it from winter weather). To be clear, overcoats are sometimes called overcoats, but that’s just logistics.
That being said, men’s overcoats can be as versatile a style move as you want, with the ability to be worn over the aforementioned tailored looks or with casual style essentials, like collared sweatshirts. round navy blue and blue jeans (as David Beckham has done recently. years). Finding the right overcoat for you comes down to wearability and winter warmth, not to mention the polished style you crave.
Men’s winter overcoats run the gamut from traditionally styled wool jackets to patterned wool options that add a touch of style and flair to any look. The key here is to find the right one for you, especially if you’re on the larger side. Rest assured, there are overcoats for tall men, and truly, there’s a style of overcoat to suit every look and every occasion.
The best overcoats for men normally feature notch lapels, like your luxury jacket, and often also feature three buttons in the front and two flap pockets at the waist to store your everyday essentials. And you will find them at luxury prices and more affordable prices as well. Many of your favorite retailers also stock and sell perfectly stylish and well-made men’s overcoats. Most coats are single-breasted, luxurious options can be double-breasted in design.
The key is finding the right one for your life, and that’s why we’re here today.
Find men’s winter coats
As we said before, there are many options on the market when buying an overcoat (including Big and Tall options, if you need them). But before you can put one on and dress to impress, you need to figure out exactly how to find a suitable overcoat. Let us lead the way.
Because an overcoat is meant to be worn over other layers (everything from a dress shirt and suit jacket to an Oxford shirt and wool sweater), fit is crucial. Overcoats are often made from winter-ready fabrics like wool and are usually lined with polyester or a silk-like fabric, which makes it easier to put on and take off the jacket.
Step 1: Know the measurements or size of your best fitting suit jacket or blazer. Ask a friend or your tailor to measure your shoulders and chest if further measurements are needed.
2nd step: Use this jacket size or your measurements to find an overcoat. An overcoat should allow you to layer another jacket without being too restrictive. A size up from your normal suit jacket size is a good rule of thumb.
Step 3: Select the color, style or pattern that suits most of your wardrobe. The overcoat will be the most important component of any layered winter look, so versatile colors like navy or charcoal are best.
Step 4: Try on your overcoat, making sure it gives you plenty of room to layer, move and button.
Overcoats come in all forms in terms of design and materials, but the best overcoat is one that you can easily wear with the rest of your winter wardrobe, whether it’s couture or casual clothes. Versatile colors always work best and give you the most leeway when it comes to your winter ensembles, whether it’s a charcoal wool suit or a confident pair of black denim and leather boots. beige.
Knowing your size and choosing an overcoat that is neither too thin nor too baggy will ensure you find an overcoat that you can wear for years.
