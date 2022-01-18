3 takeaways as Mavericks spectacularly beat Thunder, 104-102





The Dallas Mavericks were squeaking through the Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas 104-102. A strong start from Kristaps Porzingis gave him the first seven points of the game for Dallas and gave the Mavericks a 33-24 lead after one. The Mavericks extended that lead to 11 at halftime and eventually to 22 in the third quarter before the Thunder stormed back and held it near the stretch. The Mavericks got one last save and stole on Oklahoma City’s last possession to seal the win. Luka Doncic led the way for the Mavericks with 20 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists and three blocks. Porzingis also had 13 points and four blocks. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 34 points. Maxi Kleber left the game with pain in his left knee. Luka Doncics shooting trends continue Year-to-date, Doncic has shot just over 40% from the field and 19% from three, both of which are down from his season splits of just under 44 and 30%. , respectively. Curiously, Doncics’ free throw percentage went from 73% to nearly 82% in the month of January. This trend of up free throws and down shots everywhere else continued in extreme fashion against the Thunder. Doncic was 4 of 17 from the field and 0 of 6 from three, while shooting 12 of 14 from the charity strip. On the one hand, Doncics’ struggles are concerning and the Mavericks would certainly like him to shoot a lot better. However, the Mavericks are 7-1 in January in his struggles and despite shooting inferior to Doncics, Dallas has improved dramatically as a team. Kristaps Porzingis takes Mavericks defense to a new level The Mavericks had the fourth-best defense in the league (by defensive rating) heading into the game against Oklahoma City. They were first in January, allowing an absurd 97.1 points per 100 possessions. The most impressive part: They did it without Kristaps Porzingis in all but one of those games. Porzingis played his second game after exiting health and safety protocols, and after looking good against the Magic, he looked dominant defensively against the Thunder. He counted four blocks and modified several more shots to the rim. The Mavericks defense is good, and with Porzingis in the middle, the Mavericks defense is elite. The Mavericks are good, but we’ve glimpsed what would make them great There was a moment in the third quarter where it looked like Dallas was going to run away with the game. They extended an 11-point halftime lead into 22, and that was largely because they started to hit three. After Porzingis missed the first three of the quarter for Dallas, the Mavericks made their next three and were clicking on all cylinders. Defensive saves and long-range shots propelled them to a 70-48 lead. That five-minute streak to open the third quarter is a microcosm of the Mavericks’ potential. They haven’t shot well as a team all year, but have recently picked up wins in defense without shooting the ball well. Once they start hitting shots, as they’ve been all year, that team’s cap goes up several levels. Here is our last episode of Mavs Moneyball after dark. If you are unable to see the embed below, click here to be redirected directly to the podcast. Or go to your favorite podcast app and search for Mavs Moneyball Podcast.

