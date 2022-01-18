Boy Brands: How Male Musicians Are Rewriting The Rules Of Merchandising, One Nail Polish Bottle At A Time





Where we raved about how young people wanted experiences instead of products, perhaps marketers and branding experts have figured out how to turn products into experiences. Take Machine Gun Kellys nail polish, says Sherbert, which matches her own evolution into a dark emo revivalist. It’s a more natural extension with the type of music he does. And it’s a really simple way to tell the world who you’re trying to be and communicate the values ​​you want to associate with your personal brand beyond your music. In fact, what appears to be a simple expansion of influencer culture actually heralds a new era of the tastemaker. If Instagram turned celebrities and influencers into the same thing, TikTok is now pushing, or at least reflecting, a new cultural relationship with taste and authority. Generation Z has an obsession for really specific and almost, Advanced taste, she says, which is displayed in part by TikTok users who constantly compete to declare, Oh, it’s not cool anymore. She adds, I think people miss having this somewhat authoritarian relationship with tastemakers, because now there’s, like, five billion flavor makers. Ultimately, successful Boy Brands are those that come from musicians who are as adept at communicating with their fans about things and tastes as they are at making resonant music. These ventures aren’t for everyone, says Beckman, and that’s why the community these artists bring with them is really essential. If an artist can cultivate a fandom in this way, which is increasingly how traditional luxury brands try to operate, then it could become a truly sustainable business. As a result, the strongest Boy Brands are characterized by a surprisingly gentle approach to their consumers. When Tyler released his perfume in December, he acknowledged on Twitter that this may have been his fans’ first time trying on or wearing a fragrance and walked them through his notes. Oceans Homer also has a didactic aesthetic element, sharing Lebon’s work with those who wouldn’t otherwise peruse avant-garde fashion photography. And her brand has a subtly activist bent: all of her pieces use lab-grown diamonds, rather than controversial mined stones. (Seemingly by pure coincidence, his project was launched at the same time as the fracas was happening around the alleged blood diamond worn in Beyonce and Jay Zs Tiffany ad, although Oceans messaging is so quiet that no one seems to have made the connection.) For Crisales, the success of these brands comes down to a question of authenticity, something that many fashion brands or mainstream style icons increasingly lack. He calls Tyler’s approach to creating fragrances, Globe Trotter suitcases and preppy clothes for his knowledge-hungry fans endearing, comparing it to Rihanna’s synonym with fragrance and Kim Kardashian with fitness. At the same time, Tyler was rapping about Switzerland, yachts and skincare on his latest album, Call me if you get lost, he was creating things that would allow his fans to ride the same wave. I don’t like the word honest, Crisales said, but I feel like I’m going to provide this for you to join me.

