Third wave of Covid to reduce fashion retailer revenue by 8% in FY2022: ICRA

Renewed restrictions on the opening hours of malls and non-essential stores and reduced mobility amid the third wave of Covid will slash around 8% of fashion retailers’ revenue in fiscal 2022, a said Ratings.

These retailers are expected to recoup up to 70-72% of their pre-pandemic revenue in fiscal 2022, up from 78-80% previously expected. This is based on an estimated 20% drop in store hours during the fourth quarter compared to earlier rating agency expectations[, leading to a commensurate drop in fourth quarter revenue. Restrictions are expected to be limited to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 and estimated to last around six to eight weeks. A strong rebound in sales is, however, expected after the lifting of restrictions, similar to that seen after the second wave.

Typically, January and February are the months of the End of Season Sale (EOSS), where retailers try to liquidate their inventory (winter stock), before the launch of new spring-summer collections. With mobility restrictions, retailers face a great risk of inventory markdowns as they would have to resort to higher discount levels to attract customers,” said Sakshi Suneja, Assistant Vice President of ICRA. “While this, coupled with increased input costs, will impact their gross margins, lease negotiations and streamlining of other discretionary spending should somewhat limit the decline in operating profit margins (OPMs). The inability to eliminate excess inventory could lead to increased borrowing or a depletion of cash balances for some retailers in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.



ICRA currently has a negative outlook on the segment and expects it to return to pre-Covid sales levels by the second quarter of fiscal 2023, assuming no further news. wave of infections. In terms of cost structure, retail entities typically have three key cost elements, rental, staff costs and sales/promotional expenses which account for 29-30% of their total costs, in addition material costs.

The decline in revenue and profit is expected to be more pronounced for mall-based retailers, especially those located in metros and Tier 1 cities where infection incidence is higher. As seen in the first two waves, shopping malls are among the latest segments to see restrictions eased. Even after reopening, the ramp-up in shopping mall footfall was only gradual.

Entities with an omnichannel presence (offline and online), however, are better positioned to weather the third wave amid restrictions on offline sales. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of online retail in India, with most retailers reporting an increase of more than 50% on an annual basis, albeit from a low base, in online sales during the financial year. 2021. The share of online sales (in total revenue) is likely to reach 7-8% in FY2022, from around 3-4% pre-Covid.

Fashion retail saw a strong recovery in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 and reached its near pre-Covid level of sales during the festive season. Some of the recovery, however, could be attributed to pent-up demand and is estimated to have eased (sequentially) in the month of December 2021. Led by improving earnings, fashion retailers reportedly reported an OPM of 18 % in Q3 FY2022 (similar to that seen in Q3 FY2021), despite no major lease concessions received this time around.

While the third wave will weigh on profitability in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the credit profile of large listed entities should remain sufficiently supported by strong balance sheets, as evidenced by healthy liquidity and improved cash flow in the third quarter. of fiscal year 2022. Going forward, the spread and severity of the pandemic, the extent of rental negotiations and the pace of demand recovery will be key things to watch, Suneja added.

CIFAR expects food and grocery (F&G) retailers to be less impacted during the third wave (compared to previous waves), given the current localized and less severe nature of restrictions on store hours and general merchandise sales. Given the essential nature of operations, despite reduced footfall, higher transaction size will adequately support revenue and profitability for these retailers. Any extension of restrictions on store hours or closures that restrict the sale of non-food items will, however, pose a downside risk to the financial performance of these retailers in the near term.

