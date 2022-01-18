The best sweater dresses to keep you warm: Seven of the best sweater dresses for every budget and style





Sweater dresses are the new must-have fashion item for this fall/winter season and it’s easy to see why – they’re comfortable, versatile and easy to wear.

The best sweater dresses to keep you warm in winter This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but this does not affect our editorial judgement. Whether you’re working from home, working from an office, or going for a walk on the weekends, the sweater dress is a great choice. If you work from home, wearing a sweater dress means you can actually feel dressed properly without feeling cramped or overdressed to just sit in your home office/living room/kitchen. If you’re working from a desk, the right sweater dress can still look like a smart, professional choice while still maintaining the comfort we’ve all grown accustomed to when we’ve had to spend the majority of the past two years sitting at home. Register to our NationalWorld Today newsletter The newsletter mute the noise If you’re going for a weekend stroll, a sweater dress can be easily glam or dressy, depending on your dress choice and how you choose to accessorize. So whether that walk is with the dog or a date, you’ll be ready – and you’ll feel great. Read more There’s so much to choose from too – whether it’s v-neck or turtleneck, tight or loose, colorful or neutral, we’ve got seven of the best sweater dresses available to buy right now below. Navigate, choose your favorite, and it can be on its way to you in just a few clicks. Mid-length jumper dress in pure merino wool with belt < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.129%"/> Mid-length jumper dress in pure merino wool with belt 89.00 Proving that sweater dresses can be stylish and fitted, this merino wool sweater dress is super luxurious. It has a sophisticated collar and flared cuffs, as well as a ribbed texture that turns into pleats on the midi skirt. There’s a waistline for added definition and tortoiseshell button closures complete this sleek look. Available in sizes 6 to 20.

Buy now Chunky Cable Knit Bodycon Dress < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.129%"/> Black Chunky Cable Knit Bodycon Dress 38.00 This gorgeous chunky knit dress is an online exclusive, so if you want one, just click below. It features a high neck and long sleeves, so it will keep the heat in – but to be able to wear it on the coldest days of winter, we suggest pairing it with tights – can – be in a contrasting color to really make a statement – as there is also a side split flity too. Available in sizes 6 to 18, and the colors black, cream, gray and red – with prices starting at 38.

Buy now Cameo Rose Mesh Button Through Midi Dress < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.129%"/> Cameo Rose Black Knit Button Through Midi Dress 27.99 This sweater dress is perfect for those who want a hassle-free option, but still want a little something extra. The v-neck and form-fitting style provide a flattering fit, which the soft knit fabric will feel great against your skin. Available in black or stone, and in sizes S, M or L.

Buy now Marniaa Extreme Sleeve Knit Dress < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.129%"/> Marniaa Extreme Sleeve Knit Dress 66.00 This jimper dress from Ted Baker really has the wow factor. Its relaxed fit is given a serious edge with bold structured shoulders, creating a striking silhouette. Also liked the camel color; as it’s a neutral shade, it means you can really experiment with the accessories you choose for a truly unique look. Best of all, you can get the designer look without the high price because this dress is on sale right now. Available from size 8 to 16.

Buy now ASOS DESIGN knit mini dress with cutouts in green < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.129%"/> ASOS DESIGN knit mini dress with cutouts in green 32.00 This dress caught our eye because it has such a bold and vibrant color. In winter, people tend to wear colors that reflect what’s going on in the season; dark, muted tones of black and gray or auburn. While there’s nothing wrong with that, sometimes a good pop of color during the darker months can really help us feel brighter, and this dress – with its unusual cutout details – is sure to do just that. Available in sizes 4 to 18.

Buy now Lilac Color Block Waffle Knit Sweater Dress < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.129%"/> Lilac Color Block Waffle Knit Sweater Dress 7:50 p.m. Add a comfortable day dress to your wardrobe with this beautiful pastel dress. Featuring a lilac, baby pink and baby blue waffle knit with a belted waistband, loose fit and long sleeves, this dress will have you feeling super comfy and super stylish the minute you put it on. It’s also on sale right now, so you can make it yours for under $20. Available in sizes XS to L.

Buy now Soft Touch Cream Curved Hem Dress < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.129%"/> Soft Touch Cream Curved Hem Dress 16.00 In a retro turtleneck style with a curved hem, this soft touch dress is winter warmer with added style stitches. It caught our eye because of the usual hemline shape, and you’re sure to turn heads when you step into it. There are also lovely button details on the cuff which make this dress much more expensive than its $15 price tag. Supermarket fashion wins again with this one. Available in sizes 8 to 24, and in cream or black.

