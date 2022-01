Get to know Arrels Barcelona – WWD

It’s always summer somewhere, and for Arrels Barcelona, ​​summer is more than a season — it’s a state of mind, a chance to disconnect from the world and recharge. Founded by Javier Llaudet, his goal for the brand was to unearth the textile roots of his grandparents while paying homage to the Mediterranean way of life and displaying his passion and love for art. Llaudet selects a list of world renowned illustrators for each collection, such as Jean Jullien, Malika Favre and Catalina Estrada, and works alongside them to create the unique designs for which Arrels Barcelona has become famous. The range includes a range of graphic print and solid color mid-thigh swim shorts, with an elasticated drawstring waist, side slit pockets and an integrated mesh brief. But creating graphic and striking swimwear was just where Arrels started. Llaudet’s visits to his current dealers have led him to understand firsthand the environmental damage that is being inflicted on our ecosystem. As of 2020, the Spanish swimwear brand has changed its construction and manufacturing practices and now offers a range of fully sustainable matching swimwear sets made from recycled PET, and a relaxed unisex collared shirt. camp (which will be introduced for spring 2022) made of eco-viscose — all made in Portugal. Some of this season’s designs are selected in partnership with Cleon Peterson, Jaime Hayoon, Holiday Boileau, Jocelyn Tsaih, Stefania Tejada, Amber Vittoria, Malika Favre, Camille Walala and Olimpia Zagnoli, to name a few. Arrels Barcelona will be available for purchase at over 50 retailers worldwide, including Saks Fifth Avenue, The Webster Miami, Goop, Soho House, Fred Segal, Ace Hotel, Selfridges, Browns, Conran Shop, Mytheresa, LuisaViaRoma and La Samaritaine Paris, with prices of 140 euros, or $189, for briefs and shirts. The brand’s ongoing efforts to become eco-friendly extend to packaging, which uses only recycled or biodegradable materials. In addition, Arrels Barcelona donates 1 euro for each swimming shorts sold to the charity Surfrider Foundation Europe. Arrels Barcelona x Camille Walala – Miami Vice Arrels Barcelona x Catalina Estrada – White Guacamayo Arrels Barcelona x Cleon Peterson — Black Clashing Figures Arrels Barcelona x Holiday Boileau — Blue Holiday Arrels Barcelona x Jocelyn Tsaih – Multifun Arrels Barcelona vs Malika Favre — Altinha Arrels Barcelona x Olimpia Zagnoli – Pink Bubblegum Packaging Arrels Barcelona.

