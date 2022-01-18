Fans want more fashion shows





Since 1987, Love glory and beauty recounted the drama of the fashion industry. The show focuses on the Forresters as they run their clothing empire. Viewers adored the glamorous creations showcased on the catwalk. These days, iconic fashion shows have taken precedence over other stories; however, fans think it’s time to bring back the drama of the parades. Jacqueline MacInnes Wood I Getty Images ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fashion shows set to return, fans say Located in the splendor of Los Angeles, Love glory and beauty captivated fans with her fashion drama. Forrester Creations was the go-to place for all designers and models. The Forresters faced many battles while running their business empire; however, they delivered extravagant parades. RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Disappointed Brooke’s Co-CEO Story Dropped It’s been a long time since the soap opera had a fashion show, and fans on Twitter are ready to see them return. “More fashion, less repeat conversations,” wrote one user. “It’s nice to see the models coming back. Time to show more fashion shows and competitions,” another fan commented. Iconic moments from the fashion show Love glory and beauty created many iconic catwalk moments over the years. Who could forget Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) presenting her Brooke’s Bedroom lingerie line at a press conference? Or Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) modeling a wedding dress and Ridge Forrester (Ronn Moss) proposing to her? The Forresters had many fashion rivals, including Sally Spectra (Darlene Conley). The redhead created chaos by stealing their creations and creating counterfeits. The two companies took their rivalry to the catwalks and had fashion clashes all over the world, including in Venice, Italy. Whether competing with a rival fashion house or with each other, the Forresters wowed audiences with their designs. Personal drama has replaced work duties The decrease in fashion shows is one of the many criticisms of Fans of the Dauntless and the Beautiful. The fashion drama is one of the reasons viewers tuned in to the soap opera. In addition to competing with other companies, there was also an internal battle at Forrester Creations. RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: More Work and Less Gossip for the Logans Over the decades, family members have fought for the coveted position of CEO. But these days, the personal lives of the characters take center stage. Forrester Creations offices have become a place where employees can talk about their romantic entanglements. Although every once in a while a character is seen working on an outfit, fans want more. They want to see more gorgeous fashion designs on the runway and not in the office.

