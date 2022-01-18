Kyle MacLachlan and Jeff Goldblum strut the Prada catwalk





Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images Kyle McLachlanandJeff Goldblumthe Pradas parade booked this weekend,strut effortlessly on the podium like the pros. The two actors were featured during the Luxury Fashion Houses Mens Fashion Week show presentation, a collaboration betweenMiuccia PradaandRaf Simons, on Sunday. MacLachlan, 62, kicked off the show while Goldblum, 69, closed it. MacLachlan known for his roles in the originalDunesmovie andblue velvet, as well as in TV showstwin peaks,sex and the cityandDesperate Housewives looked handsome in a long black coat with a pop of color with blue pants and gloves underneath. Goldblum known for his filmsFly,jurassic parkandThor: Ragnarok, as well as TV showswill and graceand Disney+The world according to Jeff Goldblum rocked an all-black look with faux fur trim on the sleeves and bottom of the overcoat. In the #PradaFW22 Show, the actors are interpreters of reality, employed to echo the truth through their portrayals. Here, everyday reality is valued, its signs and signifiers exchanged with those of elegance and sophistication, reads Pradas’ Instagram account. Through manufacturing and methodology, equal gravity is given to every genre of garment, every facet of reality is given meaning, sophistication and esteem, lasting value. Copyright 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

