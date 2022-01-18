E-bikes are the latest craze as luxury brands rush to partner up with e-bike companies

It’s a sign of the times (albeit a strange one) that e-bikes are rapidly developing beyond mere transportation alternatives into fashion gear. Thanks to the interest of many luxury brands, e-bikes are fast becoming hot fashion items.

For over a decade, e-bikes have spent years as niche transportation and leisure vehicles, offering many of the same benefits as traditional bicycles, but with less effort required thanks to an electric motor that assists pedaling.

In the early 2010s, sales in the United States were relatively low and the brands barely numbered in the dozens. But towards the end of the decade, e-bike sales were growing rapidly as hundreds of companies large and small competed for the growing market.

Then came the COVID19 pandemic, which helped e-bike sales soar even more as riders sought socially distanced alternatives to public transport or fun leisure activities to escape the boredom of shutdowns.

Today, luxury brands are taking advantage of this explosion in popularity by partnering with leading e-bike companies to create exclusively licensed versions of top-selling e-bikes.

It’s a movement that we’ve seen start as a small spark in the past, but has now been ignited into a much larger flame that shows no signs of abating.

E-bike companies like Super73 are famous for their brand partnerships, creating all kinds of cool e-bikes under licensing deals with famous brands.

While Super73’s partnerships often see the e-bike company team up with pop culture brands like HotWheels or sports teams, a recent partnership with fashion company Saint Laurent demonstrates a shift towards caring cyclists. of fashion.

Louis Vuitton also recently collaborated with cycling company Maison Tamboite, which also produces e-bikes.

Other partnerships between fashion companies and cycling companies include collaborations between Jacquemus and VanMoof as well as between Stella McCartney and Cannondale.

But the partnerships are not limited to electric bikes. Mopeds and electric motorcycles are also popular targets for luxury treatment.

Feng Chen Wang has teamed up with Piaggio on his new Piaggio 1 electric scooter.

In this case, the partnership with the stylist has extended even further to a line of accessories for the electric scooter as well.

Accessories included a dedicated helmet and a collection of unisex streetwear.

The fashion collection was showcased during Shanghai Fashion Week 2021 and is expected to be available for purchase next month.

Another luxury collaboration saw DAB Motors jump into bed with Burberry to create a unique lightweight electric motorcycle with the fashion brand.

In this case, the lightweight 10 kW electric motorcycle received a new color scheme, monogrammed upholstery and other fashion notes.

So what’s driving the move towards luxury brands partnering with e-bike companies?

According to vogue, there are several reasons.

For starters, luxury brands have seen a shift in the buying habits of young shoppers, many of whom are demanding more environmentally friendly products. And e-bikes scream eco-consciousness over almost any other form of transportation.

Pandemic pressures have also put an emphasis on staying local and looking more in your own neighborhood. In such cases, e-bikes have become the urban vehicles of choice for young riders.

Vogue also pointed out that bike culture has become much more feminine. Women have become a much larger part of the two-wheeler customer base, for both e-bikes and motorcycles. In the motorcycle industry, women have increased their share of ridership by 10% to 20% over the past decade.

Whatever the reasons, the trends are pretty clear. With more e-bike companies than ever before and a growing number of partnerships with luxury brands, this is probably not the last time we will see fancy and expensive e-bikes passing by.

Electrek’s Grasp

Look, if you had told me a few years ago that as an e-bike journalist I would cite Vogue as a reference, I wouldn’t have believed you.

But of course, I probably wouldn’t have believed either that we’d all soon be Lysolling our mail, that a ship the size of the Empire State Building would be stuck on its side in the Suez, and that the President of the United States Unis would tell us all to drink bleach. So it’s been a few years.

All things considered, fancy pants brands getting in on the e-bike action are one of the least surprising things I’ve seen lately, and it generally makes sense to me. As e-bikes became more and more mainstream, more and more luxurious e-bike brands began to stand out. Establish partnerships with real luxury brands are a great way to do this.

As more and more celebrities embrace e-bikes as well, the industry is becoming ripe for fashionistas to seek their slice of the pie. Several weeks ago, Britney Spears apparently posted a photo on Instagram of herself riding a Super73 e-bike. I only know this because my e-bike newsfeed was then inundated with Britney Spears for days. I couldn’t hide it even if I wanted to. That’s how strong it was. Imagine how many people had no idea what an e-bike was, then suddenly saw their favorite pop icon riding one. It is a powerful marketing tool.

Personally, I’m not about to ride a Louis Vuitton e-bike, but I understand that at least some people are going to be in it. And they will largely come from the new group of riders who are unaccustomed to the e-bike market as it has existed for the past decade. They’re a type of new rider used to buying fancy things with fancy labels, and they’re looking for something familiar in this new world of e-bikes they’ve just discovered.

