Bella Hadid says the anxiety meant she had trouble getting dressed in the morning





Bella Hadid said her mental health issues make it difficult for her to dress up and go out.

The model told WSJ Magazine that she hasn’t had a stylist in two years and wears what makes her happy.

Hadid said the footage she shared of herself crying in November 2021 allowed her to “speak my truth.” Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Bella Hadid opened up about her mental health issues and said it affected her relationship with clothing. Speaking to WSJ Magazine’s Lane Florsheim in an interview published Monday, the 25-year-old model said she hasn’t used a personal stylist in “maybe two years now.” “I was in such a weird place mentally that it was really hard for me to get out of the house and put an outfit together, especially with the anxiety of [paparazzi] being outside and all that,” she told Florsheim. She added that the past year has been a learning journey for her to accept that if people don’t like the way she dresses “it doesn’t matter, because that’s my style”. “When I leave the house in the morning, what I think about is: Does this make me happy? Do I feel good in this and do I feel comfortable ?” Hadid said. On September 1, Hadid shared a post on Instagram announcing it brand “braincare drinks”, Kin Euphorics. The post’s caption detailed her “unsustainable” 13-hour workdays and how that led to her social drinking to keep up. “I searched and browsed for anything that could help me with my chronic exhaustion,

depression



and anxiety,” she captioned. Hadid opened up more about her poor mental health on Nov. 9, when she posted a video to Instagram of Willow Smith discussing covering up anxiety, alongside a series of images of herself crying. The post detailed Hadid’s struggles in the caption. “It’s pretty much my daily life,” she wrote at the time. “Social media isn’t real. For anyone struggling, please remember that.” A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) Hadid told WSJ Magazine that the photo series consisted of images she would send her mother or doctor when they asked how she was doing. She said it was easier than texting as she was often unable to explain her feelings. “I would just be in excruciating, debilitating mental and physical pain, and I didn’t know why. It was for the past three years,” she told the publication. She added that she posted the candid photos to reassure those who felt the same way that it was okay to feel that way. “Even though on Instagram things are so beautiful, at the end of the day we’re all cut from the same cloth. I felt like it was just good for me to be able to speak my truth and at a point, I wasn’t able to post beautiful pretty pictures. I was done,” she said. She also told WSJ Magazine that she now has good days, and while she doesn’t have as much anxiety as she used to, she could wake up any day and feel “quite the opposite.” Hadid added that posting about her mental health has made her feel less alone because people have reached out to her to share similar experiences: I feel better.” Representatives for Hadid did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

