



While last year a little-known global pandemic meant that department stores and high street shutters remained closed during the January sales, there is a little more buzz around the 2022 post-Christmas sales. whether you’re looking for clothing and designer deals or the best of last year’s tech from Apple, Samsung, Sony, Dyson and others, the January sale season (known by some as the day after sale Christmas or winter sales) has well and truly begun, and with it the opportunity to pick up a bargain to brighten up the New Year. If you’ve been patiently saving up or better yet, gift vouchers and cash at Christmas, your time has come. What is marked down in the January sales? Many retailers get involved with January sales, often using the post-season window as a clearance sale to get rid of old stock and make room for new. This means that January sales can often come with low prices and discounts over half the price far more than the general 20% off offers that come with Black Friday and with lower prices than we’re likely to see. until mid-season sales some months from now. On the fashion, designer clothes and sneakers front, January sales are at affordable retailers such as asos, Because, Reiss and Marlet up to the stock of creators of MatchesFashion, Mr Doorman, Farfetch and sense, all of which are offering deep discounts on AW21 collections to make way for the new season. When it comes to tech and homeware sales, the product range covers everything from vacuum cleaners and blenders to electric grooming appliances, laptops and games consoles, with some of the most popular sales tending to come from of john lewis, Selfridges, Argos, curries and of course, Amazon. You can also count on many mattress markdowns from the big names in sleep comfort, including Simba, Brook + Wilde and Emma. Savvy shoppers would also be wise to consider big discounts on Christmas shopping must-haves. We’re not talking about anticipating Christmas gifts and wrapping paper for 2022, but there will be plenty of gift sets for fragrances, skincare and beauty products released around Christmas 21 that will make the subject to price reductions from Boxing Day, and the same applies to the remaining stock of the Advent calendar. How long do the January sales last? Most January sales are developments of Boxing Day discounts, which obviously aren’t limited to the day after you gobbled up your turkey dinner. In fact, many Boxing Day sales now start as early as December 21, once the last pre-Christmas shipping window has passed. Throughout the new year and into January, many of these sales continually add new items and apply more generous discounts throughout the month, and some will then turn into evergreen archival sales. Beware though, while it might be a good idea to wait until after a sale to reap the biggest markdown, you’ll be working with declining stock and far fewer size options on January 31st. What are the best January sales to shop? In this article, we’ve broken down the best January sales you can enjoy by category, from the best in fashion and fitness to homeware and mattresses. Be sure to bookmark this page, we’ll be updating this article at regular intervals over the holiday season to bring you the latest sales to buy (and the best deals to buy within them).

