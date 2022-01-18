11 winter wardrobe essentials to upgrade your wardrobe in 2022

Cold weather might make you want to stick with sweatpants and hoodies until the first signs of spring, but you don’t have to sacrifice style in the colder months to stay warm.

While our winter outfits can be grouped into outerwear, there are plenty of ways to elevate your style not just for the season but also for the rest of 2022. From stylish boots to trendy sweaters and jackets , simple additions to your wardrobe can make all the difference. difference in your cold weather lookbook. So, Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post stopped by TODAY to share the fashion essentials you need to stay warm and look chic right now.

Keep reading to shop for cozy sherpa-lined sweatpants, winter boots and more.

Amazon’s winter fashion bestsellers

For an effortlessly chic look, you can’t go wrong with this sweater. It can easily elevate your everyday look and Post says it “straddles the line between ‘dressy and sweaty'” because it’s as comfortable as a sweatshirt. Since this is a tunic, it hits just above the leg in the front but still has the desired length in the back for more coverage. Additionally, neutrals help make coins more expensive than they actually are.

Faux leather is all the rage right now, according to Post. This skirt actually combines two trends: the faux leather look and the wrap dress style. It has a tie tie at the waist so you can adjust it to your comfort level and is just the right length to show off some skin. Since it is a bit stretchy, it is not only comfortable but also flattering.

Your favorite hoodies just got a serious update. These bestsellers have over 10,900 five-star ratings and earn serious praise from critics. Post says they’re super warm and comfy, but the high waist makes them a must-have. The brand also does a similar style for Men and children.

Winter boots that are more fashionable than bulky? Yes please. According to Post, Sorel is responsible for the fashionable “OG” snow boot, the Joan of the Arctic. They have a thick EVA sole that provides sneaker comfort and they also have that rugged tread you want when it comes to trekking in the rain and snow.

Sherpa and varsity-inspired pieces are taking over this season and we just can’t get enough of them. This jacket stands out from the others since it has the fashionable look of a pea coat. It comes in several different colors as well as a zip-up style, so you can wear this fashion-forward piece in more than one way.

Post has compared these gloves to “magic”. Everyone loves a good leather glove for winter, but they can’t always be found at the right price. These gloves are under $30 and are also lined with fleece for added warmth. Plus, they work on all touchscreen devices, so you don’t have to take them off to answer a call or send a text.

More bestselling winter fashion favorites from Amazon

A bobble beanie is an essential for the season, whether you’re really chilling or just want to feel fashionable. This beanie is currently the best-selling beanie on Amazon, with over 20,000 verified five-star reviews. One size fits all, so whether you prefer Tone Brown or Toast Almond (or any other of the more than two dozen colors), almost anyone can pull off this style this winter.

Amazon’s pick for black infinity scarves for women, this scarf is a popular choice for anyone looking to embrace a simple style. The versatile design means you can wear it a variety of ways to stay warm, without sacrificing style.

If you don’t want real snow boots, you can always grab a pair of slippers to wear this winter. These booties have a sole that is suitable for both indoors and outdoors, but we think they would be a perfect replacement for your house slippers. They are available in white, pink and grey, so you have the choice to complete your cozy winter uniform.

Puffer jackets are another winter outerwear trend we’re seeing right now. This style comes in bright and neutral colors that all feature the same duck down inside to help keep you warm. Although it’s cropped, it’s also oversized, so you can wear it with jeans, leggings, or any type of bottom this winter without sacrificing warmth.

Not ready to dress up but still want to feel good? A matching tracksuit looks polished but can help keep you warm. The rib-knit design of this outfit from PrettyGarden is on-trend and comes in several dreamy colors that you’ll probably want to wear around the house (and maybe even on your errands).

