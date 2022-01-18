Bella Hadid just revived the 2000s bodycon party dress

The sexy, plunging evening dress was the centerpiece of the party 2000s fashion Hollywood, Paris Hilton.. Always trend setter Bella Hadid recently The decade-inspired look with this dress Like a focus.

Hadid on Saturday January 15 Discovered at a dinner party in West Hollywood With his brother, Watch directly from Y2K. The model wore a chocolate brown version of her iconic 2000s party dress. A backless dress plunged into her navel, and a ring gathered the fabric. Take a look at this..

But it’s not just the 2000s that come to mind. She associated it with a white knee-high dress for a little 70’s taste. On the accessories side, she chose even more throwbacks with oversized hoops, a classic of 90’s fashion (Lauryn Hill or Missy Elliot). She finished her look with a leopard print bag and an up-do that sweeps her bangs.

Hadid recently opened WSJ Magazineand About her anxiety, especially getting dressed every day. From the magazine my monday morning On the show, Hadid described the “unbearably debilitating” struggle with mental health and how she didn’t have a “long” stylist. The model said: “I was in a very strange place mentally, so getting out of the house and putting on my costumes was really complicated, especially. [paparazzi] Being outdoors, etc.

“Last year, it was really important for me to learn that it doesn’t matter whether people talk about my style, love it or hate it, it’s my style,” she says. . Noted WSJ magazine.. “When I leave home in the morning, I think: Does this make me happy? Does it make me feel good and comfortable?