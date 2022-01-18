Brands bring their A-game to Milan menswear shows

In the BBC’s flagship sitcom red dwarf, there was a virtual reality game titled “Better Than Life” which, as the name suggests, augmented a player’s reality with marked enhancements drawn from their subconscious. It turned out to be fatally addictive.

Milan’s Fall/Winter 2022 menswear collections reminded me of this – not just because of NFT’s captivating fashion (one was offered for download from fledgling label Jordanluca, and more from Philipp Plein), nor Fendi’s “cryptocurrency wallets” (small keychains-y doodads containing devices by cryptocurrency specialist Ledger). But because many menswear brands have marked this much-vaunted return to physical shows – 16 live shows, well above the three staged in June, although well below the usual 40 or so – with something of a bit special.

Dsquared2’s Dean and Dan Caten flipped the usual fashion show narrative, appearing in front of the models to thank everyone for participating. Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana have hired musician Machine Gun Kelly to perform live and parade on their catwalk. Prada did a little better, inviting 10 big-league Hollywood actors, including Kyle MacLachlan and well-documented Prada fanatic Jeff Goldblum, to model Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’ first menswear collection to be unveiled in front of an audience. live. In short, brands have brought their A-game.

<>

The Dolce & Gabbana collection was a tribute to music and the metaverse. . . © Monica Feudi . . . and included lots of oversized cuts, exaggerated shoulders and logos © Monica Feudi



Those physical audiences, however, were still small – Fendi showed 130 people instead of 1,300; Prada at around 300. Attendees remained distant and masked, and although press and buyers came from the United States and Europe, guests from Asia were absent.

Covid-19 has made its presence felt by more than reduced capacities and masked faces. MSGM creative director Massimo Giorgetti said he caught Covid over Christmas, as did many of his team and – most problematically – the factory workers producing the clothes. Jonathan Anderson only canceled his show last week: a sign of the feverish adaptability of smaller, younger brands, he filmed a virtual show on Friday at London’s Scala nightclub and showed it digitally on Sunday night. He is still planning a physical show for his other concert, Loewe, in Paris on January 22.

<>

Jonathan Anderson filmed his show at London’s Scala nightclub. . . . . . showcasing a collection of wacky clothing partly inspired by a documentary about Cristiano Ronaldo



<>

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons referred to workwear and pragmatic clothing. . . © Monica Feudi

. . . while enlisting Hollywood stars including Jeff Goldblum to celebrate their first menswear fashion show with a live audience © Monica Feudi



Confusing times create confusing messages. It was difficult to discern a general direction from this small group of shows. Oversized tailoring seemed to be one: emphatically padded and powerful at Prada, relaxed but exaggerated at Zegna, a la David Byrne at Dolce & Gabbana. That was perhaps the only message that could be gleaned from a show that seemed to be struggling for direction: “DG” logos spray-painted on clothing as if asserting ownership, rather than authorship.

Perhaps those massive, swaggering shoulders are a trick of confidence: when uncertainty reigns, why not lean on a universally recognized symbol of assertiveness and power to convince everyone that all is well?

These are feelings that many wanted to project. “There is strength when you feel good in your clothes,” Silvia Venturini told Fendi of the menswear collection bearing her surname. Miuccia Prada described the collection she and Raf Simons created as “clothes that make people feel important”.

Fendi and Prada have chosen to emphasize this through tailoring, albeit twisted. A twist at Fendi was that jackets and pants were cut and interconnected to form long skirts or cape jackets – they didn’t work, but the rest did. There was an urgency and energy to this show, models zigzagging around a giant sloping Fendi logo. All in all, you can imagine these clothes walking the streets, minus the weird skirts.

<>

At Fendi, models sported layered coats, capes and jackets in traditional fabrics such as gingham check tweed. . . © aldocastoldi

. . . and accessories worn including the Peekaboo FForty8 shopping bag and the reinterpretations of the Baguette © aldocastoldi



<>

At Zegna, Alessandro Sartori presented layered and functional garments with soft shapes. . . . . . and a delicate palette of white, slate grey, aubergine, camel, mahogany brown and black



The same goes for Alessandro Sartori’s Zegna. Nothing feels forced or overworked. Just as a pre-IPO rebrand cut the rather heavyweight “Ermenegildo” from the brand, Sartori has settled into its groove and is making clothes that are distinctly wearable and desirable. “No weird stuff,” he said.

Although Sartori’s jackets and coats were cut wide, they were still soft, and they and everything underneath were designed to mix and match in muted tonal hues – he calls it ” modular” and says customers are buying into the idea. It’s a kind of new suit, soft and flexible, and it looks great. It was a shame not to see these garments live on moving, breathing bodies – Covid concerns led to the brand switching to a film format shortly after Christmas – not because they looked lesser, but because this is where you really feel they are going to end.

Curiously, the same was true for Jonathan Anderson’s euphoric delusional clothing collection. Admittedly, it’s assumed that it’s an entirely different customer wearing his Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired sequin football band than Zegna’s Vicuna. Yet both seemed real.

Reality was the inspiration behind Prada – if we talk about augmented reality, it’s augmented reality by hyper-luxury fabrications, exaggerated shapes and those movie stars. The idea, according to Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, was to give importance to everyday dress, so that functional jumpsuits were executed in silk and high-shine leather, bomber jackets lined with thick faux mohair fur straps, knitted sweaters with structures in the shoulder to energize the silhouette.

This was, according to Simons, to “blur” the lines between couture and the street. “Through these garments, we emphasize that everything a human being does matters,” Prada said. “Every aspect of reality can be elegant and dignified.”

It was a powerful message, a powerful show, a hardcore proposition. It seemed important in terms of fashion – these clothes will be photographed endlessly and will attract a lot of attention for Prada. That’s the purpose of a parade, after all. But it was easy to see the reality: These movie stars aren’t the teenage ectomorphs that populate most fashion shows, and they looked great. And even though we’re WFH-ing in the metaverse for the predictable, you’ll still need a big coat.

To follow @financialtimesfashion on Instagram to discover our latest stories first