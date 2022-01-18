5 French women’s fashions that are having a moment





From the runway to our social feeds, French fashion trends take center stage. This shouldn’t be a surprise. Home to one of fashion’s capitals, France has long been a launching pad for desirable new fashions that the rest of the world is eager to embrace. There’s no shortage of influential women who have pioneered the “Parisian chic” style over the decades, from silver screen icons like Brigitte Bardot and Catherine Deneuve to catwalk legends like Constance Jablonski and Noémie Lenoir. The aesthetic is characterized by cool simplicity and an effortlessly sexy vibe – exactly the energy you’ll want to channel in 2022. Below, CR breaks down the five classic French girl fashions that are having a moment. The beret Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini Spring / Summer 2022 Vittorio Zunino Celotto Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2022 Kristy Sparrow Appearing on Philosophy’s Spring/Summer 2022 show and polarizing Netflix series Emily in Paris, the beret is proving to be a winter must-have. The classic cap has come a long way from its groundbreaking roots in the mid-20th century, with Paris Chic adopters finding that the bright colors and oversized shapes keep the hat from feeling clichéd. The rise of oversized berets in particular opens the door to increased personalization using enamel pins and other bling. Matching your beret to your coat and bag like in the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2022 men’s show is optional, but a big plus. Ballerinas Chanel Spring/Summer 2022 Pascal Le segretain Dior Spring/Summer 2021 Pascal Le segretain Boasting humble beginnings in ballet schools, ballerina shoes rose to popularity in the mid-century thanks to starlets like Brigitte Bardot and Audrey Hepburn wearing these shoes in their movies. More recently, the shoe has seen a resurgence as part of Tumblr’s revival of the Twee aesthetic (think Zooey Deschanel’s classic style). Celebrities like Emma Roberts and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt say ballerina flats are just as worthy of going shopping as they are strutting down the red carpet. On the catwalk, Chanel and Dior are two of many big names incorporating ballerina flats into enviable haute couture ensembles. The white shirt Etro Fall/Winter 2021 Vittorio Zunino Celotto Jonathan Simkhai NYFW 2021 Shannon Finney Whether paired with straight pants or layered under a loose jacket, the white button-up shirt is a timeless staple for French it-girls everywhere. This basic made the rounds on Instagram #parisianchic, with trendsetters like Zoya Mossour demonstrating its versatility. A Fashion Week favourite, you can spy button-down white blouses in 2021 shows from heavyweights like Etro and Jonathan Simkhai. Styling this top is easy – the real challenge is finding one that can resist creasing after a few wears. Vests Chanel Metiers D’Art 2021-2022 Pascal Le segretain “Love Parade” by Gucci Frazer Harrison Coco Chanel was one of the first designers of the women’s cardigan in the 1920s, putting her characteristic French flair to English invention. Today, everything from cream-colored cardigans to striped and even multicolored cardigans is taking over. Fashionable outerwear was showcased at the Chanel Metiers D’Art 2022 show last month. Gucci’s headline-grabbing “Love Parade” show changed the dress standard by adding trim in black fur. Wear your cardigan elegantly unbuttoned, or hang one designed to be 99% open wing the famous Jacquemus cardigan. The Pilgrim’s Necklace Gucci Fall/Winter 2020/2021 Pietro S. D’Aprano Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Pascal Le segretain Mother-daughter etiquette HouseCléo is at the forefront of modern and sustainable French fashion. One thing the duo include in almost all of their collections: the pilgrim collar, often paired with retro blouses or dresses. As its name suggests, the necklace grew out of early pilgrim fashion, but there is nothing matronly about modern adaptations of this classic accessory. Designers from Gucci and Chanel used unique pilgrim-style necklaces to elevate looks during fashion week in Milan and Paris.

