My wedding dress was so heavy I couldn’t walk





MANY brides dream of having a stunning wedding dress, but one woman was forced to CUT her train the same day with scissors because it was so heavy. TikTok user @bmrexha shared the jaw-dropping moment her bridesmaid had to hack over a yard from the end. 3 TikTok user @bmrexha was forced to cut off her wedding dress because she couldn’t walk in it during the day Credit: @bmrexha / Tiktok

3 The bride shared the jaw-dropping moment her bridesmaid had to hack over a yard from the end Credit: @bmrexha / Tiktok

3 People were shocked when she revealed the dress cost five figures Credit: @bmrexha / Tiktok

In a video that has been viewed over 3.8 million times, the bride said: When the dress is too heavy, you can’t walk. She could be seen worried as her friend cut off the dress as they stood in the wedding aisle. The bride explained that she had tried on the dress before the wedding day but it was not finished and it was not as heavy. She continued: The dress literally arrived 2 days before the stranger’s wedding, what else was I supposed to do? The bride said she saved the cut fabric so she could make something special out of it and it didn’t go to waste. People were shocked when she revealed the dress cost in the five figures, so she probably cut a pretty expensive piece. One of them said: Imagine being so rich. Another added: Ma’am you just cut 5k off the dress. A third asked: WHAT ARE YOU DOING??? We Shared How A Bridezilla Didn’t Get A Refund For Her Dress So She Got Ballistic In The Store Instead, But It Didn’t End Well Meanwhile, a bride has been trolled for buying a wedding dress online and expecting it to be perfect, people are truly amazed. Another recalled her mother-in-law wearing her own wedding dress for her nuptials, but explained that she and her husband got revenge. Bridezilla didn’t get a refund for her dress so she went ballistic to the store instead but it didn’t end well

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-sun.com/lifestyle/4488474/wedding-dress-heavy-couldnt-walk-friends-cut-scissors/

