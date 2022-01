Nordstrom appoints fashion director for its women’s designer business

Nordström Inc. has hired Rickie De Sole, formerly of Vogue, as womenswear designer and editorial director, WWD has learned. This is a newly created role in Seattle Nordström, in which De Sole will work cross-functionally on different facets of the women’s designer division, bringing a heightened perspective to the merchandising offering to meet business goals and growth plans, Nordstrom said. No more WWD In addition, De Sole will develop Nordstrom’s women’s designer editorial plan, create designer content and act as a spokesperson for Nordstrom. Rickie De Sole (courtesy photo) De Sole is the daughter of Domenico De Sole, who is chairman of Tom Ford International, former chairman of Sothebys and former chairman and CEO of Gucci Group. De Sole joins Nordstrom from Vogue.com where she was Executive Director of Fashion, supporting business initiatives and content across digital, print and social platforms, as well as editorial collaborations and e-commerce. Prior to Vogue.com, she was fashion director at W Magazine, accessories director at Vogue magazine, and she worked in-house at Prada. De Sole has also served on the boards of Rent the Runway and Thom Browne. De Sole will remain based in New York and will report directly to Red Godfrey, Vice President and Creative Director of Nordstroms. Marie Ivanoff-Smith continues to serve as Women’s Fashion Director. She also reports to Godfrey. We were super excited to have Rickie join the team here at Nordstrom, said Sam Lobban, Nordstroms Senior Vice President of Designer and New Concepts. Rickie has a unique perspective on what modern fashion and luxury customers are looking for and how they interact with the product. We believe his perspective and experience will add something very special to our business for our customers, brand partners and the Nordstrom team as a whole. The story continues I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work at the leading fashion retailer known for its unparalleled customer service and look forward to partnering with the world’s top designers to create exciting and unique moments both online. and in its physical stores, De Sole said. In recent quarters, Nordstrom executives have characterized its designer business among its top-selling categories, which the company sells online and in select stores. In the third quarter of 2021, the company said designer sales, along with sales in the home, active, and beauty categories, saw the strongest growth compared to the third quarter of 2019. Specifically, designer footwear, designer handbags and designer menswear did well, as did sunglasses and swimwear, suggesting the travel industry was improving. Last spring, the company showcased the brand collection as part of Dover Street Market Paris’ brand development program at select Nordstrom stores and online through Nordstrom Space, the boutique for advanced and emerging designers launched in 2015. Register for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and instagram.

