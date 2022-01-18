Isla Fisher shows off her ageless face and stuns in a low-cut dress at a press event for Stan

Isla Fisher turns 46 next month, but the Aussie actress barely looks like she’s aged in a day in 20 years.

In a photo posted to her Instagram on Monday, the redhead beauty showed off her youthful face as she posed in a stunning low-cut dress by Versace Jeans Couture.

“Dress to impress the press,” she cheekily captioned her photo as she attended a media call to promote her new series Stan Australia,wolf like me.

For press conference day, the Wedding Crashes star stunned in a multi-colored off-the-shoulder dress paired with pink heels.

She wore her crimson locks in her signature glamorous waves and took her soft makeup to another level by adding false lashes to her eyelids.

Last week, the fashionista slipped her svelte figure into a $1,000 Versace Jeans Couture mini dress.

On Thursday, she showed off her best assets in the golden dress before a late night TV appearance in the United States.

Isla shared a photo gallery on Instagram of her luxe outfit as she geared up for her Late Night interview with Seth Meyers.

‘Watch me tonight talk about all things [Wolf emoji]’, she wrote, referring to her new comedy-drama series.

Isla’s dress featured Versace’s signature leather buckle on the shoulders and a plunging bustier-style design.

TV appearance: Isla shared a photo gallery on Instagram of her luxury outfit as she prepared for her interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Isla is known for her love of fashion and recently wore a $10,000 designer outfit from Fendi.

She modeled a pink turtleneck, mauve satin shorts and leather heels, and accessorized with a $5,100 tan leather bag.

Dripping in designer: Isla is known for her love of fashion and recently wore a $10,000 designer outfit from Fendi

On the home front, Isla and her husband Sacha Baron Cohen celebrated their 20th anniversary last year.

‘Happy birthday. 20 YEARS,” she wrote on Instagram at the time of the milestone.

“If there comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart. I will stay there forever,’ she added, quoting Winnie the Pooh.

The couple recently moved to their native Australia with their family.

