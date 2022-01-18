This week, the best-dressed stars entered The Matrix

Call it the Wachowski effect. As the visionary work of the filmmaker sisters is enjoying a renaissance thanks to the release ofThe Matrix Resurrections, celebrities seem to be drawing inspiration from the fashions of Neo, Trinity, and the leather-clad characters of the ’90s sci-fi action flick. seasons, but last week actors and artists joined them in embracing the look.

While the tabloids were busy raisingUncut Gemsstar Julia Fox to it-girl status, Fox has been busy wearing remarkable clothes. While enjoying a night out with boyfriend Kanye West and Madonna at West Hollywood’s retro-themed nightclub Delilah, Fox wore a custom Factory New York crop top with built-in gloves and matching pants with a low rise from the waist up. early 2000s. As usual, Fox wore the pieces with bluster, adding one of 2022’s must-have accessories, the Balenciagas miniature hourglass bag in a glossy black croc-embossed material that pairs perfectly with all that shiny leather.

Elsewhere in Los Angeles, Jenner and Bieber stepped out in the sci-fi-inspired look they helped popularize, hosting the party for Fai Khadras’ collab with Oliver Peoples on the rooftop of private club Pluto. Bieber opted for layers of black leather, his Attico bootcut pants, long Magda Butrym trench coat and vintage Tom Ford for Gucci shirt working perfectly together. Jenners’ leather grip was irreverent; in another material or color, her miniskirt, boots and cardigan would have looked cute, but in all black and worn with the sleek shades of the Khadras collection, the jumpsuit was worthy of a dominatrix.

Of course, there’s more than one way to do futurism, and stars around the world have had fun giving the concept their spin. Barbarella-style boots were all the rageBella Hadid left Craigs Restaurant in Hollywood in Justine Clenquet’s white patent Edie boots, while Gray Sorrenti stole the show in Milan during the Fendis Fall 2022 menswear collection in a python version of the lookas was a luxury outerwear. Leave it to Rihanna and FKA Twigs to reinvent the humble puffer jacket as a top for sheer dresses and an all-weather showcase for an enduring logo addiction.