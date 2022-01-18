Two Piece Flight Suit, Horizon Wrap Dress for Pregnant Airwomen

More uniform options are on the way for moms-to-be in the Air Force, from two-piece maternity flight suits to wrap dresses.

Although women were integrated into the armed forces in 1948, it took 30 years before the military began to widely recognize the resources and policies they needed to succeed, especially during pregnancy. Women were automatically expelled from the army when they became pregnant until the late 1970s.

Today, the Air Force is trying to increase the number of women it recruits and retains by doing more to meet their unique needs. Airwomen are more likely than men to leave the service as they age due to the competing demands of pregnancy, childcare, and support from other family members.

The uniform office creates maternity-specific clothing so women no longer have to buy or borrow larger, ill-fitting, or worn-out flight suits. Many women try to modify these uniforms themselves, said Tracy Roan, who directs the uniform office at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

Women are a valuable part of our daily mission, she said. We want to make sure pregnancy doesn’t change the way they are able to perform their job and that they feel good about how they look while they do it.

The Air Force spent $540,000 to create 2,000 one-piece maternity flight suits that will begin rolling out in April, Roan said. Their Navy counterparts were also involved in creating the uniform and launched a prototype in July 2021.

One-piece suits are popular among aviators who fly certain aircraft, including fighter jets, in part because of culture and for comfort and safety reasons. Owning your own one-piece suit can also help foster a sense of belonging and unity at a time when airwomen may feel increasingly different from their peers.

Pregnant women are not allowed, at some point based on medical approvals, to fly, Roan said. But they can still choose to wear a one-piece because everyone in their unit wears their one-piece.

Another maternity flight suit, a two-piece version, follows close behind.

The uniform is a maternity version of the Aircrew Advanced Combat Dress worn by the Army and Air Force, Roan said. This style provides protection against fires that may ignite unexpectedly during military operations. A drawstring at the bottom of the coat helps fireproof the outfit by closing under a woman’s swollen belly.

Women in non-flying jobs who already wear this uniform, such as nuclear missile launchers, can also benefit from the update, Roan added.

Airmen have already weighed in on how the garment fits, and the service is calling for volunteers to test its fit in daily life. They will then make the necessary changes and expect to turn it over to the Defense Logistics Agency for distribution in 2023, although this may be delayed.

Airwomen can now fly in their second trimester without a medical waiver, which means they need comfortable flight suits for several weeks. Designers prioritized the one-piece uniform because it was easier to cross the finish line, Roan said, and because they weren’t sure how the version would perform. in two pieces during combustion tests.

We knew that [two-piece] development could take a little longer and with the change in policy allowing crews to fly longer while pregnant, we wanted to get something out in the field as quickly as possible, she added of the release. one-piece uniform.

Work on past maternity clothes, like testing a revamped dress shirt in 2018, taught the Air Force how to create a more flattering silhouette by tailoring the back tighter than the front. They applied this lesson in the design of the one- and two-piece flight suits as well.

Structuring clothing this way gives women more flexibility as their bodies change throughout pregnancy, Roan said. They added wider hips and room for more fluff without repeating past ideas like a shapeless smocked dress.

You don’t feel as bad because you’re not wearing that big tent-like garment, she said. Especially in flight, you don’t want any excess that could be a snag hazard.

For more than a year, the uniform office has offered to add soccer ball-shaped panels that extend regular flight suits into maternity versions until replacements become available. They get a few requests each week for two or three updated uniforms as more women become aware of this service.

The Air Force also wants to revamp more than flight suits in its maternity line.

He envisions a wrap dress that would replace the current sweater, as well as a tunic-like jacket to wear with pants or a skirt, Roan said. The service has yet to define maternity options for the new Air Force training garments.

For all airwomen, an improved skirt is being developed, along with mess dress pants in women’s sizes. Women are already permitted to wear slacks with their mess uniforms, but must purchase men’s slacks and modify them to fit.

Researchers at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma are also creating a database of measurements for all women’s uniforms. Instead of using men’s measurements as a reference, this information can lead to better-fitting and more functional clothing, body armor and other lifesaving equipment.

However, longstanding supply chain issues threaten to slow how quickly Airmen might see new uniforms in their closets.

All of our uniforms are made from domestic materials, and domestic manufacturers were already struggling, she said. Most other retailers source their supplies from outside the country, and many people aren’t interested in sewing or working in a factory, or don’t have the skills.

Issues in the apparel and textile industry are not expected to interfere with the release of the one-piece flight suit, but it is too early to tell how they will affect the two-piece version, said Roan.

She declined to speculate when the wrap dress and tunic might be available. The military wool fabric maker plans to reduce its supply of available fabric for the next 18 months, sending ripple effects throughout the production process.

It’s probably not a good time to throw something new at them, she said.