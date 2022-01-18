Will New York’s Fashion Sustainability and Social Responsibility Act set a trend?







Earlier this month, New York State Congresswoman Kelles and State Senator Biaggi introduced the Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act in the New York State Assembly and Senate. If the legislation becomes law, it will amend New York’s general business law to require fashion companies to publicly disclose detailed information about their environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies, impacts and goals for improvement. Specifically, the law would require all fashion retailers and manufacturers doing business in New York City with annual worldwide gross receipts over $100 million to disclose: ESG due diligence policies and processes;

ESG results, including actual or potential negative environmental and social impacts; and

Binding targets for the prevention and improvement of ESG results and policies. Required disclosures would include, among other things, supply chain mapping of at least 50% of suppliers by volume at all levels of production, a sustainability report, and a verified greenhouse gas report from independently. They would also include information such as the median salaries of employees of priority suppliers and how they compare to minimum and living wages. The above information should be posted on the relevant company’s website within one year of its promulgation, or delivered to consumers in writing within 30 days of request if the company does not have a website. The justification section of the law expresses concerns about fast fashion and its perceived impacts on environmental sustainability, as well as the use by some players in the garment and footwear industry of exploited labor and child labor. The law would be enforced by the state attorney general’s office and would allow citizens to file civil suits against businesses and individuals who violate it. Companies that fail to comply with the law could be fined up to 2% of annual revenues of $450 million or more. The money will be deposited into a community benefits fund, which will be used to advance environmental justice initiatives, implementing environmental benefits projects for communities impacted by persistent environmental health disparities. This legislation would significantly increase ESG reporting requirements and potential liability for fashion companies that have a relationship with New York. So it will be critical to watch whether this progresses in the New York State Assembly and Senate. And if you can legislate in New York, you can legislate anywhere, so it will be important to watch whether other states follow New York’s high heels and develop similar ESG legislation for fashion companies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.retailconsumerproductslaw.com/2022/01/will-new-yorks-fashion-sustainability-and-social-accountability-act-set-a-trend/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos