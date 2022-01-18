Fashion
2010s fashion brands are reinventing themselves in 2022
If you’ve been anywhere on the internet in the past year, you’ve no doubt noticed a growing fascination with first years. From butterfly designs to micro-minis, these 2000s staples have essentially taken over the trend-driven fashion scene. But now there is a new (old) era slowly bouncing back: the 2010s.
Yes, you read that right actually they weren’t really this a long time ago, but our way of life has changed dramatically since then. I mean, this was back when TikTok was better known as Musical.ly, and shopping IRL at the mall was constantly on the weekend agenda. After two life-changing years, a throwback to the lightweight fashions of decades past was undoubtedly a welcome notion.
And for the brands that dominated the 2010s, it’s been a priority to decide how to execute that same 2010s ease in a way that relates to current fashion. I think the nostalgia factor is a big part of why these decades resonate with our customers, says Kristin Scott, Global Brand President at Abercrombie & Fitch Co regarding their portfolio of brands like Hollister and Gilly Hicks. .
In the midst of such a crazy world, these periods evoke feelings of simpler, lighter times that they want to cling to, Scott tells STYLECASTER.
Yet a key success factor in the 2020s versus the 2010s is having a value-driven mission in addition coveted fashion. For Hollister, this has been a priority in updating their brand philosophy. We interpret our brand purpose, which is to release the spirit of endless summer inside everyone, ensuring that everything we create celebrates individuality and empowers our customers to feel comfortable and confident in their own skin, says Scott.
An expansion of inclusive messaging can also be seen by looking at Victorias Secret, although it’s unclear if these brands will actually expand in size or stay all-talk. the cult stores of the malls of the time to also adhere to our values-driven way of life.
Ahead, find out how your favorite brands from the 2010s are moving into the new era while bringing their beloved nostalgia with them.
UGGs were the obvious choice for any It Girl of the 2010s looking for a comfortable yet fashionable shoe option. While sneakers have undeniably stolen our hearts over the past few years, UGG has once again become a priority thanks to pandemic-induced lifestyle changes (Read: we want to be comfortable at all times!) Taking full advantage of the buzz , UGG has innovated beyond their classic boots to include variations on sandals and handbags in their assortment, as well as collaborations with other brands of the moment (Hello, Telfar!).
It’s safe to say that American Eagle is eager to innovate in the new era. Known as the go-to source for denim in the 2010s, they have now launched a sustainable line of jeans titled AE77. Plus, they’ve partnered with social It Girls like Addison Rae and Madison Bailey, making it known that they’re willing to take risks that seem important to next-gen shoppers in the 2020s.
Who didn’t have a Coach logo bag in the 2010s? While Coach still offers all-over logo options, their hottest styles right now include a less-is-more approach and lots of leather. For example, the viral Tiger pillow is undeniably an It Bag of the decade, and other on-trend options include whimsical patchwork, quilting, and sleek hardware.
After canceling the Victorias Secret fashion show and undergoing management changes over the past two years, Victorias Secret is working hard to reintroduce itself. Most notably, the retailer announced the VS Collective as a replacement for its angels which consists of inspirational partners like Paloma Elsesser, Naomi Osaka, Bella Hadid, and Adut Akech. At the same time they always release heaps of dreams lingerie, sleepwear, activewear and more.
Hollister brought California cool to everyone’s wardrobe with laid-back style with a flirtatious twist and, of course, they were known for their logo tees and sweatshirts. Now you can find leather and sheepskin jackets, a whole host of denim outside the confines of skinny jeans, and tracksuit sets that may still include logos, but in a more creative and nonchalant way. Additionally, they teamed up with TikTok stars Charli and Dixie DAmelio to launch Social Tourist, which includes unisex options.
