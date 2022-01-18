Best Perfumes For Men | The Best Men’s Perfumes to Try Now

What is the best perfume for men? Well, that depends on the man. Scent is one of the most subjective pillars of a grooming regimen, which means that a person’s signature spritz will vary wildly from person to person.

Chances are, your first foray into the world of men’s fragrances was via a gift set, chosen by a parent and safely confined to the realm of recognizable (but largely forgettable) hit blends.

But now you’re free to choose – and the amount of choice can be overwhelming. Beyond the world of gift-safe fragrances lies a host of bottles that go beyond the reductive categories of “citrus” and “woody”, offering memorable and unique fragrances worthy of the most discerning wearer. So how do you narrow down a winner? Sifting through today’s top men’s fragrances is no small feat, especially when the world of perfumery has such a predilection for pretension.

You could let marketing guide you. Do you want to be David Gandy traveling the Amalfi Coast? (You are a Dolce & Gabbana man). Or maybe you see yourself as Richard Madden, wearing double denim for Calvin Klein. If you can figure out Adam Driver’s Minotaur masterpiece, you know where to look.

But the real perfume heads go on the notes, not on the TV commercial. Start by learning some perfumery lingo (there’s a lot of it) and you’ll be well on your way to finally locating your signature scent.

Aftershave, toiletries or perfume?

First of all, what is the difference between an eau de toilette and a perfume? Essentially, it’s a matter of strength. An eau de toilette contains less perfume oil and more alcohol than an eau de parfum. This means that a toilet usually won’t last as long as a more potent scent, but the price might be nicer.

And the aftershave? It is actually an entirely different thing, although the terms are continually confused. An aftershave is traditionally an astringent (read: alcohol-laden) liquid designed to kill surface bacteria after shaving while imparting a light fragrance. Today, we know that perfume and care do not belong in the same bottle, hence the emergence of perfume-free after-shave balms and lotions that do not destroy the skin barrier.

Aromatic, Fougère or Chypré?

Fragrances are generally divided into key olfactory families: find the subcategory you like the most and you can narrow down the scents you might like. Citrus is easy. Think bright, summery scents that use sparkling top notes of bergamot and bitter orange. A woody background generally tempers all the freshness.

As popular in modern perfumery as the ubiquitous citrus fruits, aromatic scents are usually defined by herbaceous notes: lavender, rosemary, mint and sage are common.

Chyprè (that’s ‘mouton-ra’) is perhaps the most confusing of the fragrance families. Essentially, it refers to a complex scent that blends a lemony top with a deep, woody base, often with oakmoss.

Another diverse category, ferns are usually categorized by a floral heart of lavender and rose, contrasted by a top note of lemony bergamot.

Finally a category that divides opinions. Gourmand refers to fragrances with rich, edible notes: think vanilla, coffee and honey.

The Best Men’s Perfumes to Try Now

If you haven’t found your scent or are looking to switch things up for the new season, there are plenty of options. From classics to cults, passing through really impressive novelties, there is something for all olfactory desires.