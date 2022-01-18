The latest sports brand to hit the heights of fashion

Dryrobe started in 2013

Islington, the area of ​​London I live in, is roughly equivalent to Brooklyn Heights. It’s rich but child-friendly and more low-key than Notting Hill or Kensington. House prices are skyrocketing, restaurants are acclaimed and there are delicious cafes.

Last week I was on an upper street full of shops when a woman illegally (very common) stopped her electric car while picking up her pet from the vet. She wore dark glasses, her hair was shiny, she wore a properly urban black outfit. It wasn’t until I walked past me that I saw his coat was embroidered with dryrobe.

The cast of Poldark started using dry dresses in 2017 (Photo by MelMedia/GC Images)

Dry coat is Britain’s latest cult wardrobe piece. It is basically a terry bathrobe designed to be used by triathletes, surfers and cold water swimmers to change into and dry off. His arrival in Islington surprised me to say the least. Maybe I shouldn’t have been.

It’s hard to miss the dryrobe logo

Utility is the new luxury and the outdoors is the new catwalk, says Lily Rimmer, editor of the London-based company Glass magazine. The rise of the dry dress marks an upward trajectory of functionality in fashion. With the rise of gorpcore in our wardrobes, an item used by some only for performance is now seen as a sign of personal style for others. And after two years of covid confinement, we have also come to appreciate outdoor spaces on a different scale. Either way, the dryrobe fits perfectly into this current wardrobe model.

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin in My Policeman. The Dryrobes have become the essential kit for filming on … [+] location, especially during the colder UK months. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Launched in 2013, the dryrobe started making waves when members of Team GB, including triathletes Alistair and Johnny Brownlee, began wearing them at the 2016 Rio Olympics. At Tokyo 2020, members of teams British Olympics and Paralympics have used it extensively. Ambassadors include an open water swimmer Keri Anne Payne.

They were created by Devon-based surfer Gideon Bright based on a terrycloth pattern his mother Anne sewed for him in the 1980s. Today things are a little more sophisticated. the exterior is windproof and waterproof with heat-treated seams and hoods while double zips allow for squirming in wetsuits and suits (hardcore wild swimmers in Britain and Ireland despise wetsuits).

People seen walking at the Great South Wall in Dublin during the Level 5 Covid-19 lockdown. Friday, … [+] March 5, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The synthetic lambswool interior is made from recycled polyester and wicks away moisture while the fleece-lined outer pockets help restore feel to the extremities after swimming in the notoriously cold British coastal waters. At $160 ($215 in the US), they aren’t cheap but are now made entirely from recycled materials.

On location while filming Twist with Rita Ora (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

With outdoor exercise the only option, COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of dry robes in UK coastal areas. Brighton in Sussex, close to London by rail and popular with urban emigrants, quickly adopted it. Dubliners, with the Irish Sea to dive into, have also begun to embrace dry dresses.

Unlike Brighton, Cornwall or Dublin, Islington has absolutely no open water suitable for swimming. His only source of water is the dribble-like new river which passes through Canonbury, a delightfully historic district where Charles Dickens visited his mistress Nelly Ternan in the 19th century.

Dryrobe brand ambassadors include open water swimmer Keri-Anne Payne.

I’m more inclined to attribute the arrival of dryrobes to Islington to its adoption by actors. Just as it’s roomy enough for surfers and swimmers to change into on the beach, it can also cover frock coats and other period costumes. In 2018, the cast of Poldark were seen in Souterdown in Wales wearing them.

Dryrobes are available in different color combinations.

They sported the short-sleeved version. The long-sleeved version has cuffs that can be adjusted with Velcro. There are different colorways and the camo versions are currently particularly popular in Brighton as I said. Harry Styles and Emma Corrin also wore them while filming My Policeman last year. Rita Ora was seen wearing a green camo version with hot pink lining while filming Turn in London. The production was an update on Dickens’ novel, Oliver Twist. Which was, it turns out, largely located in Islington.