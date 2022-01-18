40 Best Sneakers for Men in 2022: White Sneakers, Running Shoes, Air Jordans, Yeezy, and More

What are the best sneakers for men? Well, it depends on what kind of sneakers you are looking for. Today’s sneaker landscape is a bit like the MCU: vast, expansive, full of unexpected cameos, and likely to incite confusing levels of scrutiny from millions of adults who probably should know more. (Characters may vary, but for sneaker fans with first-hand experience of the internal dynamics of the aftermarket, there’s no shortage of villains.)

And just like Marvel’s multi-billion dollar baby, the already vast sneaker galaxy is only getting bigger. Today, it encompasses everything from suede high-tops to canvas lace-ups, training shoes, running shoes, and basketball shoes needed. Figuring out where to start can be as exhausting as gorging on a quartet of avengers movies at once. So we did it for you.

Below, you’ll find a thankfully succinct overview of every sneaker style worth your time right now, all pulled from the digital pages of our extensive sneaker coverage. Because no matter what critics (or, uh, trend forecasters) say, the best men’s sneakers are still among the best men’s shoes, period. Sneakerheads, assemble!

white sneakers

More than just wardrobe staples, white sneakers are the base of the menswear food pyramid, the pair of shoes you’ll likely reach for more than any other in your closet. Which explains why there are a mind-blowing amount of them, from all-time classics to wild flexes. Over the years we’ve looked at hundreds of options, testing the creme de la creme every step of the way. (Looking for the best white sneakers you can buy with just a hundred bucks? We’ve got you covered, too.)

Converse Chuck 70 sneakers Stepney Workers Club “Dellow” Leather Trainers

Nike Blazer Low ’77 Sneakers

Black sneakers

Black sneakers make a compelling argument for the dark side, the equivalent of Emperor Palpatine’s shoes whispering sweet nothings in a young Padawan’s ear. It turns out that black shoes are the perfect low-maintenance alternative for all the serial puddle diverters, and engaging in illegal activities isn’t a prerequisite for wearing them. (Most of the time.)

Vans AND classic slip-on sneakers Basket New Balance M920BLK

Adidas Originals Gazelle Trainers Common Projects Original Achilles sneakers in full grain leather

Walking shoes

Walking is good for you, really good for you, but walking shoes haven’t always screamed sex appeal. Until now. Given the explosion of interest in less strenuous running over the past year, walking shoes have, uh, stepped up their game. They’re still packed with all the cushioned outsoles, breathable uppers and the vital arch support you need for a long day on your feet, but now they’ve got the style to match.

Asics Gel Kayano 14 Trainers

New Balance M991SKR sneakers Reebok Zig Kinetica II edge sneakers

Running shoes

If you plan to hit the track or the trails this year, investing in a reliable pair of running shoes is a must. The right pair should offer cushioning, durability and energy return – in other words, the opportunity to feel like Eliud Kipchoge, whether you’re an avid amateur looking for a new daily trainer or a hardcore half-marathoner. in the market for a runner. it will help you to break your last PB. From trail-ready runners to everyday beaters you can wear while jogging around the neighborhood, there’s no better shoe to start your journey to Olympic (or near-Olympic) glory.

Hoka One One Clifton 8 Running Shoe Saucony Endorphin Speed ​​2 Running Shoe

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoe Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% 2 Shoe

Nike sneakers

Focusing on the best Nike shoes is worth the hard work. Since opening its boutique in the mid-’60s, the Portland-based juggernaut has churned out one best-selling sneaker after another, expanding into lifestyle footwear while maintaining its commitment to athletic excellence with every step of the way. Today, the Swoosh sells just about anything tangentially related to the athletic life, but its sneakers remain the crown jewel of the company. The best Nike shoes prove why the brand is still miles and big bucks ahead of the competition.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Low Top Trainers

Nike Challenger ET Trainers

Adidas sneakers

If you’re Team Stripes through and through, there are plenty of options to choose from. Adidas remains a trusted source for classic sneakers (think Sambas, Superstars and Stan Smiths), the type of perennial bestsellers that still inspire countless imitations today. More recently, the German sportswear giant has stepped on the accelerator, rolling out successful collaborations with powerhouse designers like Prada, cult brands like Wales Bonner and globally adored megastars like Bad Bunny. All of which means there’s no better time to take stock of the company’s men’s sneaker slate.

Adidas Originals Samba Trainers Adidas Originals Stan Smith Trainers

Adidas Originals Superstar Trainers Adidas Originals Rod Laver Vintage Trainers

Jordan sneakers

The industry has changed a lot since Nike introduced the Air Jordan 1 in 1984, but the company hasn’t stopped coming with the heat ever since. Today, Jordan Brand has a list of sneakerhead-approved styles to its name, but the AJ1 remains its flagship, a perennial favorite of the biggest names in the design world and the perfect canvas for their wildest interpretations. Jordan Brand effectively gave birth to modern sneaker culture, and there are still few labels as influential and none with the same cachet.

Jordan 1 Retro Royal Sneakers Jordan 4 Retro University Blue Sneakers

Jordan 3 Retro Racer Sneakers Blue Jordan 11 Retro Cool Gray Sneakers

Yeezy sneakers

Over the past few years, the artist formerly known as Kanye West has transformed Yeezy into a multi-billion dollar brand and a major part of Adidas’ sneaker business. To say that Ye manifested the brand’s success through strength of will is only half-sure, the man speaks of a big game, but under his leadership, Yeezy has developed a reputation for innovative designs that push the industry in exciting new directions. And as he’ll be the first to tell you, it’s worth acknowledging.

Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Sneakers

Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Sneakers

Luxury sneakers

Luxury sneakers were once an oxymoron. Not anymore. Over the past decade, blockbuster designer labels like Gucci and Balenciaga have capitalized on the sneaker craze with flying colors, churning out hit after hit like Lil Baby in the middle of a long night in the studio. Today, every fashion house worth their salt in free champagne has a huge selection of sneakers, some of which are pretty good. (But be warned: they tend to come with an exorbitant price tag).

Maison Margiela “Replica” sneakers Prada “Punta Ala” sneakers

Rhude “Recess Hi” Sneaker Rick Owens DRKSHDW Leather Trainers

The sneakers we loved the most in 2021

In 2021, many elements that once defined the routine of normal life have come to a halt, but the sneaker release cycle was not one of them. Since the turn of the year at least, there’s been a steady stream of fast-selling kicks hitting the proverbial shelves every week, and more than a few of them are worth revisiting. From blockbuster collaborations with the biggest names in the industry, to up-and-coming classics, to smaller shoe designers, there’s never been a better time to start growing your collection or filling in the gaps with whatever you’re looking for. you missed the first time. .

New Balance x Aim Leon Dore 550 Trainers Jordan x Off-White Retro 2 Low Top Trainers