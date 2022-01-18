Milan Fashion Week was all about BSE (it’s the energy of the big shirt)





A new year has begun and everyone is showing great things. Great wealth, great style, great success. And with the Fall/Winter 2022 menswear shows mostly held in Milan, it looks like some designers are thinking big too. As in, big ass shirts. At Zegna, there were boxy, generously cut mid-layer shirts in cream, brown, black and gray shown over high-necked knits and under workwear-style coats. They are among the brands pushing to reinvent costume for a post-COVID world as a modular clothing system, a Tetris-style way of dressing both formal and casual. As such, the shirts somehow floated around the body and hit well below the waist, a compelling bridge to the dress/dress divide. Some advanced shirts from Zegna. Zegna Similarly, Silvia Venturini Fendi explored new suiting ideas with her fall collection, including longer shirt jackets that landed mid-thigh and featured oversized collars and loose sleeves and blouses. Big-n-baggy shirts at Fendi. Victor Virgil Victor Virgil But it was Kean Etro who brought it to its craziest and, to be honest, most logical conclusion. Long tunic like shirts spilling over chunky sweaters or sheer kaftans with deep V-necks and thin neck ties in purple and marigold and worn half tucked into matching pants. Blouse shirt at Etro. Victor Virgil Victor Virgil There was of course a time when everything was skinny: skinny jeans, skinny suits, skinny ties. But that era is over. Blame it on the jolt of year 2000 nostalgia that has the fashion world in its deadly grip, or on the fact that everything else (jeans, shoes, bags, fits in general, really) is getting comically big (units absolute, amirite!?). And it’s no big surprise that people are increasingly looking for comfort, the ability to move with ease and to feel pampered rather than crushed. Or maybe it’s just that the fashion industry is a big old pendulum and the time has come when we’re tired of small and now want big, big, BIG, and soon enough weary of that and we focus on lean stuff again. In all likelihood, it will be a mix of all of the above. But in the meantime, we agree with the Milan maestros to dream big, think big, dress big.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gq.com/story/milan-fashion-week-2022-trend-big-shirts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos