Nicole Miller pre-fall 2022 collection





The first real post-lockdown vacation is one of the universally recognized thrills of re-emergence, and for Nicole Miller, that trip was to the Bahamas. The designer headed straight to Kamalame Cay at the end of the year for a refresh, and the time away from New York proved beneficial. Island vibes and the appeal of the tropics were key themes in Miller’s pre-fall collection, which imagined its downtown muses on vacation or at least in the mood for one. There’s something so awesome about being on the beach and surrounded by palm trees, Miller shared via Zoom. Correct [feeling] that tropical vibe that is so inspiring. Recreating the atmosphere of the Bahamas for her lookbook images with a lil’ trunk photo shoot, she began with a series of botanical designs featuring the region’s lush greenery on backless mini dresses and peasant blouses. Florals were soft, but Miller added edge via studded leather jackets in black and a lovely shade of burgundy. Both colors paired well with seductive ’90s silhouettes of strappy dresses worn with combat boots and leopard print minis with built-in corsets. Handcrafted details enhanced the best pieces; a tiered maxi dress that featured a water-colored orchid print by one of Millers assistants was particularly compelling. While you could take any of Millers designs to the beach, especially the ruffled taffeta mini dresses that begged for warm weather, they’re more likely to be embraced by the cool girls of the concrete jungle. Although she wanted to infuse the collection with an island ease, the need for rebellious, rock and roll-worthy looks was at the forefront of her mind. We did a lot of corsetry and lace detailing, but it’s not girly,” Miller said. It’s all paired with combat boots and leather jackets, so it’s sexy without getting overt. [Instead] there is a sharp femininity, and it runs through the entire collection.

