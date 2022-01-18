This way towards the end of the pandemic





MILAN Sometimes it’s the random contiguities that make you savor life. You can’t call it a coincidence or even entirely unexpected that at some point during fashion week you find yourself sitting at Zegna’s headquarters watching a menswear show from a venerable house. which went public and abruptly ditched its trademark for a modular monastic wardrobe, and the next (well, two hours later) is assailed by a slew of images at a Dsquared show embodying the school of fashion design of fashion. In just over a kilometer as the crow flies, you have crossed an aesthetic universe. So gleefully and absurdly maximalist was the return of Dean and Dan Caten, the twin designers of Dsquared, to live broadcasts after two years of pandemic deprivation that the direction of fashion was From this path out of the pandemic. Before the show, the designers took the stage in hoodies and addressed a small, vaccinated and masked obligatorily, crowd. We welcome each of you here today, because today for us is a big deal, they said. For us it’s a big step forward, we were alive, we were excited and it feels good to be back. The feeling was contagious, and it was mutual.

Catens specialize in stacks so much that it’s as if their frontal cortices are hyperlinked to Pinterest. The hippie hiker was a vague theme of a show that wore, for example, punk tartans, Inca wool flapper hats, quilted nylon leggings, long johns, figured sweaters, sequined shorts, dangling fancy gadgets and woolen ponchos. It was all in one outfit. Before Rihanna became a cultural monument and a mogul, it was the Caten twins who brought her to Milan to sing Umbrella during one of their shows. It’s typical of them to want to party; they are ready to start again, and aren’t we all?

At the Zegna show, the mood was less buoyant for a week when the labels’ stock price fell below its December IPO price on the New York Stock Exchange. You’re either into luxury leisurewear now or accessories now, or that’s it, Ermenegildo Zegna, the company’s general manager, told me before the show. Unlike brands whose business model is mainly based on the sale of fanny packs and key rings, Zegna offers real high-quality clothing. The permanent dilemma of the artistic director of the label Alessandro Sartoris is to find a new format for the costume. The traditional ones that business people like Mr. Zegna himself once wore out of reflex (I have 50 of them hanging in my closet, he says) now tend to look like costumes for characters in wax dioramas .

Hence Mr. Sartori’s modular system of versatile pieces: oversized pants, a variation of a chore coat, funnel-neck pullover anoraks, parkas and trapeze pea coats. The palette was as dark as the silhouette: dull olive, slate grey, off-white and a muted eggplant. The style, by Julie Ragolia, was reduced to the monasticism of the Jil Sander era. The hybrid presentation itself mixed moody video shot in an ecological reserve that Zegna owns in the Italian mountains and in the studio, followed by a small live presentation. Many models of eco-preserved footage throwing logs on a fire, circling questioningly, trudging through the snow have been shot using drones that have become a ubiquitous cinematic gimmick. The live segment involved models crowding into robotic rows as Mr. Sartori took the mic to explain how the garments were designed using the latest fabric technology and in the spirit of transparency and sustainability that paves the way for a future beyond greenwashing. It was believable. It was responsible. It was admirable and, in general, beautiful. Watching him felt like being stuck in a graduate seminar.

A little fun is in order, people. Two years of being deafened by a drumbeat of grim news has left us all wanting to see some of the fantastic fashion exists in part to boost. There’s no way this observer will suddenly transform into a carefree Italian playboy with rolled cuffs and low corduroys the hue of what Brunello Cucinelli, when introduced, called washed sugar paper. (What is it, exactly? If you have to ask, you probably can’t afford it.) Still, it’s a vicarious thrill to step into the zillionaire Mr. Cucinellis dreamscape . Like those of his idol, Ralph Lauren, Mr. Cucinelli’s origins are humble. (Mr. Laurens’ father was a house painter in the Bronx; Mr. Cucinellis’ father, still alive at 99, was an Umbrian farmer.) Each turned their own class aspirations into billion-dollar businesses. Each in his capitalist heart is a prophet of hope. Maybe in a mall like Woodbury Common, someone like me might one day be lucky enough to have a standout blazer from Mr Cucinelli’s chic and carefree collection, modular in its own way and entirely removed from all that resembling the sad current reality, slip a linen handkerchief into the breast pocket and be ready to stroll on an imaginary yacht moored outside the Piazzetta in Capri. Of course, this is a cartoon dream. But these are cartoon times.

