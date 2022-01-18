Victoria Beckham in a short Chanel jacket





There are some really good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones that you desperately try to recreate at home. In 'Great outfits in fashion history', the editors of Fashionista revisit their all-time favorite obscenes. Young people may not remember it, but there was a mid-year moment after she found fame as Posh Spice, but before she established herself as a creator of highly respected fashion that Victoria Beckham's main claim to fame was being the most famous WAG footballer in the world. (My fellow Americans, that's short for "wives and girlfriends.") She served as tabloid fodder on both sides of the Atlantic for her marriage to David Beckham, which resulted in the TV special "Victoria Beckham: Coming to America" which served as a tongue-in-cheek version of the self-obsessed personality the paparazzi had established for her. All that to say: If we must revisit 2000s fashion (and certainly, TikTok seems to indicate that it is almost inevitable), we must show our respect to the queens of this time. A particularly strong VB look from this era occurred at the Chanel Cruise 2008 show, which took place in a hangar at the Los Angeles airport. Beckham wore, believe it or not, vintage Chanel: a tight black top and pants paired with a cropped teal tweed jacket. I'm less into pant length (if Gen Z insists on bringing back capris, we'll have to have a word), but I find something fresh in the fit of the jacket. We've seen cropped cardigans on the runways before, and while they might not be styled the same, there's something fun about the shrunken proportions. And besides, the fact that Beckham's jacket was already vintage in 2007 and set to return in 2022 only goes to show how cyclical fashion is. Instead of styling a cropped jacket with an asymmetrical haircut and a pointed toe pump, this would be a very modern update to swap high-waisted pants and heavy gear. Of course, a Chanel chain belt never goes out of fashion either.

