The 10 Best Winter Pants for Men

A great wardrobe is all about expanding to meet the needs of every possible scenario, and that’s especially true when shopping for the best winter pants for men. What makes pants suitable for winter? There are a few keys in our mind, but chief among them would be versatility and comfort to navigate the slippery, cold city streets.

Variations can include everything from the best lounge pants for men to highly functional running pants, but there’s no doubt that you need to be prepared for a lot of different cold weather scenarios this season. You’d be surprised at the kinds of pants you can wear in multiple seasons, like classic jeans, but there’s something different about their style for winter (namely, you’re going to want to bundle up on your top half).

When we think of winter pants, we think of durability and style that works at the office, at happy hour, and at home — sometimes in that order, but not always. Men’s winter pants are designed to help you tackle the demands of the season in style. Shop some of our favorite picks now.

Best Overall Winter Pants: Flint Pants and Tinder 365

Here’s the thing about the 365 pants. They’re cut like five-pocket pants or chinos, but they have the laid-back, slightly rugged versatility of jeans. And yet, you can easily wear them to the office. On top of that, they’re comfortable and made with stretch, but not paper-thin when there’s a chill in the air.

Best Chinos for Winter: State & Liberty Athletic-Fit Stretch Tech Chinos

Comfort is key in winter, and when you need to get around town looking stylish, these durable stretch chinos are a refined yet performance-driven style choice. They feature a tapered fit and four-way stretch, and they’re great if you have a more athletic body type (hence the name).

Best Home Work Pants for Winter: New Republic GRC Flight Pants

Cut to look like chinos but featuring an elastic waistband and a tapered, cropped fit for a touch of style at home, these are the few types of pants you can wear for the weekend coffee as well as for work at home (and lounging). Made from a mid-weight ripstop fabric, they’re durable and ready to be worn over and over.

Best winter running pants for men: Ten thousand interval pants

The best winter running pants for men are built to go and go, and that’s because Ten Thousand designed them to incredibly demanding specifications, no doubt. The nylon and spandex blend and the carefully tested fit make them ideal for workouts, running and any other training you have planned.

Best Winter Dress Pants: Bonobos Italian Stretch Wool Dress Pants

Bonobos has long been a go-to for tailored pants that fit extremely well and can be teamed with everything from blazers to sports jackets to cardigans. These handsome, well-tailored (with just a hint of stretch) wool suit pants are as good as they come.

Best Men’s Jeans for Winter: Mott and Bow Staple Jeans

Even when you’re wearing jeans, comfort is still possible, thanks to these expertly crafted blue jeans in a versatile mid wash. This wash makes them eye-catching enough for the winter against a dull landscape and easily wearable in the spring. Using just enough stretch makes it an easy choice for everyday wear in the office or outdoors on weekends.

Other Men’s Winter Pants We Like

Todd Snyder Slim Selvedge Jeans in Indigo Rinse

Beautifully designed menswear is the name of the game with Todd Snyder, and that extends to the designer’s line of handsome jeans, too. These selvedge jeans are tough enough for winter and will soften beautifully over time.

Taylor Stitch Afternoon Pants

While we love Taylor Stitch’s regular rotation of chinos and denim, they’ve done something special with the Apres pants. They’ve harnessed the comfort of sweatshirts with the appeal of more casual everyday pants, the kind you can easily wear outside the home. The organic cotton fabric and rich indigo texture make them perfectly ready for winter getaways.

Pants Warren WOLACO

Winter isn’t just about coming and going to the office or lounging around the house. Sometimes it’s all about knocking out a winter workout, and these performance pants (designed to wick away moisture and featuring a tapered fit) are a true essential for winter running and training. In addition, the back of the waterproof pocket prevents your phone from absorbing moisture or water during a workout.

AETHER Apparel Solent Trousers

AETHER Apparel aims to improve everyday basics for men with technical luxury in mind, which makes these travel and lounge pants so essential. It’s cut from a wool-cotton blend and semi-lined for added structure and shape. Wear them with a knit blazer and a t-shirt to the office, and no one will notice.

