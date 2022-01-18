New sci-fi film explores fashion’s alter egos



Virtual reality is all the rage right now, and fashion has no shortage of pace when it comes to getting into the game. But Celia Arias and Pedro Aguilar, stylist and photographer/director, respectively, have gone one step further . The duo, who have worked together on different jobs across London over the past decade, have always had a passion for creative visual arts and language. “For a while we discussed creating a playful multimedia project, to bring together Pedro’s high-end digital techniques and my style ideas with an exciting team,” says Arias. PAPER. For their new film project, which includes pieces from Miu Miu, MM6, Richard Quinn, Fiorucci and more, the two drew inspiration from futuristic sci-fi references and current VR games. The end result is a digital universe where the character can choose their own fashion alter ego for a head-to-toe makeover. “That’s how we imagined the not-so-distant youth of the future navigating their image and wardrobe,” says Arias. Watch the full movie, below. Directed by: Pedro Aguilar



Video editing: Aguilar Studio



Photo and video assistant: Vincent Laurent



Animated graphics: Paula Palazn



Music: Nick Vaughan



Fashion Director: Celia Arias



Fashion assistant: Mao Miyakoshi



Hairstyle: Masayoshi Fujita



Makeup: And Suga



Casting director: Ellie Vojvodinska



Model: Katie Jackson (The Hive Models)

