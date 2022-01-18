Fashion
Video interview with Tadeusz Lysiak (screenwriter and director of “The Dress”)
The writer and director’s live-action short Tadeusz Lysiak, “The Dress” (also known as “Sukienka”) premiered at the 60th Krakow Film Festival in June 2020 and shares the story of a disabled woman (Anna Dzieduszycka) who yearns for companionship. After winning numerous Oscar qualifiers, including Best Narrative Short at the 2021 Atlanta Film Festival, the Polish short has now been shortlisted for the 2022 Oscars. “I wanted to make a universal story about universal emotions “, Lysiak told Gold Derby in our exclusive video interview (look above).
The writer-director explains that the short film was born as part of his studies at the Warsaw Film School, which requires students to produce a short film lasting about 15 to 30 minutes at the end of every year. “I [wanted] say something that really interests me in the world,” Lysiak says of how he came up with the main idea for the film. “I thought about how people often tend to reject others because of their physical appearance,” he continues, noting that this is a relevant topic as well as a persistent problem in Poland. Wanting to make a story about “love, loneliness, rejection and longing”, Lysiak then searched the web and came across an article about the life and daily challenges of short people in Poland. This ultimately served as the basis for the story, the details of which were also inspired by Dzieduszycka herself, who is short in stature and whom Lysiak had known from other projects.
In the film, lust, sexuality and physicality are the deepest desires that Julia, Dzieduszycka’s character, suppresses while working in a roadside motel. Until she crosses paths with a handsome trucker, who quickly becomes the target of her fantasies. Framing Julia and her journey, Lysiak emphasizes: “We wanted the camera to be really close to [her], to lean on [her] eyes and never judge her because society tends to judge people of short stature and other physical characteristics. This core intention also informs the writer-director’s decision to make Julia a strong character, as opposed to a weak, sad, or depressed one. “I wanted her to listen to death metal, to be really simple and straightforward and just to be powerful on the inside,” he explains.
A central moment in the film is a conversation between Julia and her colleague Renata (Dorota Pomykala) into which the first pours out the affliction it had hitherto contained. Lysiak explains that he convinced the cinematographer of the film, Konrad Bloch, to stay on Renata/Pomykala’s face as much as possible during the scene. He develops: “Renata serves as a kind of mirror to Julia’s emotions and a kind of mirror to the emotions of the spectators… It was really important for me to shoot and edit this scene. [this particular way] — stay on another face and show how [Renata] tries to understand Julia and how she tries to comfort her, but is unable to do so in a perfect way.
Also in our exclusive video interview, Lysiak discusses the film’s naturalistic look, divisive ending, and upcoming feature film debut. As of this writing, “The Dress” is available to watch on Youtube for a limited period of time.
