





Macys has quietly settled a high-profile fight to stop Amazon from advertising on the billboard atop its world-famous 34th Street outpost in New York City. Following the filing of a lawsuit against its Herald Square owner, Rockaway KB Company, LLC (Rockaway) in a New York state court in September seeking to end a deal that would allow Amazon to make From the billboard ad, Macys and Rockaway appear to have resolved their differences out of court, prompting New York Supreme Court Justice Barry Ostrager to dismiss the case last month. In a decision and order filed December 15, Judge Ostrager revealed that the preliminary injunction filed by macy to restrain Rockaway from allowing one of its competitors to advertise on the billboard, which had been the site of its own advertising for some 60 years and the action as a whole is resolved pursuant to stipulation of withdrawal without prejudice that the parties filed jointly before the court at the end of November. Macys had filed a lawsuit to restrain Rockaway from its explicit intentions to allow a direct competitor of Macys to advertise on the billboard located on the land and the building in clear violation of [a] restrictive convent which prohibits [Rockaway] to authorize the advertising of such competitors. That competitor was, of course, Amazon. As Macy’s right to advertise on the Herald Square billboard expired on Aug. 31, 2021, the New York-based retail chain claimed the expiration of the ad deal did not open not the door in Rockaway to put any advertisement on the billboard. As Macys claimed in its complaint, a covenant in place since 1963 prevents its competitors from advertising on the large billboard that wraps around the side of the building that houses the Macys store. The longtime alliance runs with the land, itself, through Macys, meaning it’s not subject to the same expiration as its old deal with Rockaway. Allowing a competitor (i.e., any establishment selling at retail or directly to a customer) to advertise on the billboard would not only violate a long-standing covenant, Macys argued, but it would would also harm Macys’ goodwill, image, reputation and brand. in a sum impossible to calculate. More than just a fight over a billboard, Macys has shed light on the damage it would suffer if Amazon (or another competitor) were allowed to stick its ads to the side of the building, arguing that it operates in a highly competitive environment and competes with, among others, department stores, specialty stores and general merchandise stores, manufacturers and discount outlets and online retailers including Amazon, Target, Nordstrom, Kohls, etc. is real and has been well documented. Macy’s online business grows every year, [and] now more than ever, Amazon and other online retailers are direct competitors to Macy’s, the retailer argued. Similar to conquering an enemy, it would be like a competitor hanging their “flag” atop Macy’s flagship department store which Macys says is more than [its] flagship store; it is the most recognizable and famous department store in the world, [and] it is the jewel in Macy’s crown and the heralded victory. Terms of the parties’ settlement have not been made public, but at press time the Macys brand still appears on the billboard, suggesting a resolution may have included a newly negotiated term for the parties. previously expired advertising agreement. The case is Macys Retail Holdings LLC, et. al., v. Rockaway KB Company, 655669-2021 (NY. Sup.).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thefashionlaw.com/macys-settles-suit-to-block-amazon-billboard-advertising/

