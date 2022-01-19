New durable men’s parka jacket with hood





Montreal, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Montreal, Quebec – Canadian fashion brand Frank And Oak has launched a new garment called the Alpine Parka. The jacket has an outer shell made of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Its inner lining is made of featherless PrimaLoft PowerPlume insulation. For more information on the new Frank And Oaks jacket, visit: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/mens-sustainable-winter-outerwear As the winter season progresses, Canadians can expect the mercury to drop even further. Cooler weather means people should have a reliable jacket that is both insulating and easy to move around. The new Alpine Parka from Frank And Oaks comes with a recycled faux sherpa hood, ribbed cuffs, internal waist adjustment and breathable two-layer fabric. It keeps wearers warm and dry through snow and rain, thanks to its 3K/3K waterproofing technology. Frank And Oak takes their jackets a step ahead by intentionally using sustainably sourced raw materials. Thus, the brand offers its customers a greener alternative to clothing available in mainstream stores. As previously announced, the Alpine Parka is 100% machine washable, with no risk of shrinking or fading from repeated cleanings. Customers have a wide range of sizes to choose from from XS to XXL. The piece comes in 3 distinct and sophisticated colors: rosin, black and coffee bean. As part of a special promotion, all purchases over $75 will be free of shipping. Most orders are fulfilled within 5 days and have a 15 day return policy. The brand has partnered with payment processor Sezzle so shoppers can pay for the parka in 4 interest-free installments. About Frank and Oak Frank And Oak is a clothing brand driven by the intersection of style and sustainability. They create clothes that benefit the planet, in line with the tastes and aesthetics of customers. Besides outerwear, the store also sells products such as loungewear, shirts, pants, sleepwear, and underwear. A spokesperson says: We believe everyone has a role to play in protecting the planet. With the amount of clothes ending up in landfills, we decided to reuse fabrics to give them new life. Our new Alpine winter jacket is proof that thinking outside the box can yield wonderful results. Interested parties can visit https://ca.frankandoak.com for more details on the parka. ### For more information about Frank And Oak, contact the company here: Franc and Oak

Anne Gael Plante

+1-514-889-8701

[email protected]

702 St-Viateur East, suite 702,

Montreal, QC H2T 1A8,

Canada

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/01/18/2368950/0/en/New-Sustainable-Men-s-Parka-Jacket-With-Hood-Best-Waterproof-Winter-Coat-Canada.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos