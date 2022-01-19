ELLE’s edition of the best cut-out bodycon dresses





Much like the resurgence of Y2K or the garish Indie Sleaze aesthetic, it makes sense that the humble LBD has also been the victim of a modern makeover. The Black Bodycon Cutout, or BBC as we coined it, is the next step in the evolution of LBD. Spotted on the likes of Alexa Demie, Dua Lipa, Megan Fox and Kendall Jenner alone, the celebrity style ensemble makes a case for this late ’00s classic to be your new go-to party dress. For the club kids of the 2010s, the BBC was the only dress you could wear on Friday and Saturday nights, often paired with a pair of Jeffrey Campbell Lita pumps. Luckily for us, the A-listers are bringing this style back with a contemporary twist, favoring maxi length and (dare we say it) conservative cuts. Our attention was drawn to Kendall Jenner’s black bodycon cutout revival. The SoCal socialite nailed the “model of duty” look by stealing the show at her best friend Lauren Perez’s wedding, wearing a diamond-cut Mnot dress from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

While our interest was certainly piqued by her attire, we couldn’t help but wonder if the body cut was just one piece, or even one we could pull off given how body-conscious the cup. To celebrate her brother’s birthday, the pop star chose a classic Christopher Esber cutout look that was a little revealing, a little mysterious, and very sexy. While cutouts have been Esber’s bread and butter since day, the ultra-feminine design takes sophisticated sexiness to the next level.

Just five days after Lipa’s look, vampire queen Megan Fox opted for a similar style for her engagement to MGK. In typical anti-bride fashion, Fox donned a two-piece ensemble showing that not every BBC has to sport abs and be super flashy. However, if a mini gets “that girl” pumped up, look no further than Alexa Demie in a timeless Akna dress. We send our apologies in advance to Euphoria fans, the dress is already out of stock. Featuring a keyhole cutout and backless finish, pairing it with Opera glove-like sleeves is a win for this aesthetic.

While the cutout trend isn’t new to Demie’s character, Maddyher I.AM.GIA’s Lucid pants and top combo was a cultural reset, it’s exactly the new take on the trend we need to reign supreme. in the new year. If, like us, you might be feeling inspired to wear this look on your next night out (or indoors, you do!), we’ve rounded up They edition of the best cut out black bodycon dresses on the market.

