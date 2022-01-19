Sartorial Outfit Reboots at Milan Men’s Fashion Week Fall 2022 WWD

The latest menswear season in Milan celebrates the return of dress and sees designers repurpose the fashion dress code for the show, making it more pragmatic and in tune with the times. Off the catwalk, contemporary and sophisticated luxury brands for men are fascinated by the basic necessities of their wardrobe creation, beautifully crafted from high-end textiles and intended to give men easy cuts with a certain flair. . Among other things, Slowear eschews the blues pandemic with mood-boosting earth tones and captivating color combinations, playing with separate pants like sage pleated corduroy paired with a tweed field jacket and sweater. cable-knit or swapping shirts for plain layers under a Prince of Wales checkered blazer and fluffy mohair coat. Part of the collection draws inspiration from navy outfits with tweed coats and fisherman sweaters paired with plaid shirts. Rather, Slowear is an incubator for the affordable luxury brands under its umbrella, from trouser makers Incotex and Zanone for knitwear, to shirt maker Glanshirt and outerwear brand Montedoro. For fall, it proves its ability to provide a total casual and attractive look while keeping each category independent for international wholesale needs. Fall Men Slow 2022

Also aiming to expand his business globally, American Brett Johnson has been based in Milan since 2019 to set up his headquarters in the city and closer to the manufacturing centers he relies on to compile his luxurious collections and discrete. The designer and entrepreneur missed his fall presentation, which echoed the greenery of Virginia, where he recently moved with his growing family and newborn baby. Johnson continues to strike a balance between fashion sophistication and comfort through lightweight materials. Corduroy drawstring pants are so light you wouldn’t think they’d last the winter, while a deconstructed blazer in cashmere and silk allows for shirt-like movement, conveying a overall relaxed and youthful vibe compared to previous seasons. Marco Baldassari, founder and creative director of menswear at Eleventy, also infused a laid-back attitude into the brand’s fall collection, emphasizing that “good vibes and well-being” are the key defining elements. what luxury is today. So she reworked fashion staples, including cashmere coats and blazer jackets, into relaxed shapes to improve comfort and movement, and mixed them into more laid-back outfits, from cardigans and turtlenecks to hoodies. hood. Pleated pants and loose-fitting corduroy cargo pants enhance the comfort of the line, which focuses on layering accessible items with a soothing palette of white, beige, sky blue and light gray. With the same effortless passion, Boglioli presents a robust collection that showcases her sewing skills. Dynamic effects are injected into deconstructed velvet coats and suits, to be worn with sweaters and sneakers. Clothing basics are also made in sophisticated patterns including herringbone, Prince of Wales and hopsack, while parkas, military jackets and bomber jackets are made from materials such as Shetland wool, flannel and cashmere regenerated. Boglioli Men Fall 2022

Boglioli’s iconic K jacket is reinterpreted with wider collars, linear seams and patch pockets, making the hunting jacket even more attractive. The whole collection is filled with high-end pieces to choose from and integrate into the everyday wardrobe so much so that the brand decided to launch women’s clothing this season to give everyone a new fashion style. Another brand on the move, despite the pandemic, is PT Torino, a trouser manufacturer which is launching its first ready-to-wear collection in 2021, expanding its reach beyond trousers. For fall, scratching the edgy surface conveyed by color-coded videos, one can recognize a variety of high-quality basics, from double-breasted blazers to plaid pants and varsity jackets, cut loose and comfortable for appeal to younger audiences.

