Fashion
Queen Letizia of Spain wears her mother-in-law’s dress from over 40 years ago
Juan Carlos Hidalgo – Pool/Getty Images Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia of Spain has again plunged into the royal cupboard of his mother-in-law!
The royal joined her husband King Felipe on Monday to attend the reception for the accredited diplomatic corps accredited to Spain at the Royal Palace in Madrid. For the occasion, she wore a Valentino dress with a green skirt topped with a sheer long-sleeved floral blouse that previously belonged to Felipe’s mother, Queen Sofia.
Sofia, the wife of former King Juan Carlos, previously wore the set during a visit to Germany in 1977… making it a royal outfit spanning four decades.
RELATED: Queen of Royal Rewears! See All of Kate Middleton’s Best Upcycled Outfits
Wolfgang Kuhn/United Archives via Getty Images Queen Sophia
Queen Letizia clearly finds fashion inspiration from her mother-in-law. In September, Letizia wore a different outfit from Sofia’s closet: She sported a pink floral-patterned dress, worn by Sofia during a visit to Rome in 1981, to welcome Chilean President Sebastian Pinera to the Royal Palace.
Queen Letizia breathed new life into the ensemble, pairing the dress with a simple pair of beige heels and feather earrings, which were shown pulling her hair back into a ponytail.
Gianni Ferrari/Cover/Getty; Carlos Alvarez/Getty Queen Silvia; Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia, 49, has been known to return to her royal closet and reuse some of his favorite pieces again and again.
Despite their status, many royal women (like Kate Middleton and queen elizabeth) are known to recycle clothes repeatedly sometimes decades apart.
Ibl/REX/Shutterstock (2) Queen Silvia; Princess Victoria
And while it’s rare for a member of the royal family to wear a piece from a previous generation, it’s not uncommon: Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden attended the 2018 Nobel Prize Ceremony in Stockholm wearing a stunning color-block strapless dress, a piece previously worn by her mother, Queen Silvia. The pink, gold and silver Nina Ricci dress with an oversized bow on the back was originally worn by Queen Silvia at the same event in 1995, 23 years before!
