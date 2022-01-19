Kyle MacLachlan opened the Prada show, but don’t get too excited





When actor Kyle MacLachlan opened the Prada men’s show in Milan on Sunday, many were surprised and delighted to see Special Agent Dale Cooper walk down the catwalk. But others have questioned whether Mr MacLachlan is in fact making a fashionable comeback. In 1992, he was part of a campaign for Barneys New York, alongside former supermodel Linda Evangelista, photographed by Steven Meisel. He and Ms Evangelista (who were a couple in real life) also did a photo shoot for DKNY, and Mr MacLachlan was often featured in fashion magazines including GQ and Esquire. However, Mr. MacLachlan, 62, is relatively new to the track; the only other time he walked one was for the annual Dressed to Kilt charity show in 2010. My basic thinking was just not to trip and try not to fall, he said in a phone interview. You realize at that moment, it’s really not about me. It’s about serving the designer. Prada’s invitation, now designed by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, came a few months ago, catching Mr. MacLachlan by surprise, but it was an invitation he couldn’t refuse.

I have great respect for the Prada brand and was curious to see what Raf brought, he said. You’re surrounded by creative, like-minded people, and that kind of recharges your batteries. Having made it through the show without falling, Mr. MacLachlan considered the moment a success. During rehearsal on the first day, I was walking, and Raf came over and said, a little faster, he said. It was the only direction I had, and I was like, OK, walk with a purpose. Go all the way. Try to stay in a straight line.

For Twin Peaks and Blue Velvet star, modeling has overlaps with acting. I love working with a photographer, creating an image or a series of images, said MacLachlan. It’s not that different from creating a character for film or television. He added that he likes to create a mood, or a moment, or a feeling, just in an image. Mr MacLachlan met some of the show’s younger cast members for the first time, including Asa Butterfield and Louis Partridge. You come to a different place in a different state, and you wear different clothes, and you share those moments especially with the other actors who were around, he said.

Although he described his own style as keeping things fairly simple, classic, or understated, he loved what he wore on the runway. It was fun, it was whimsical, he said. I was wearing a nice long cashmere jacket. The light blue gloves he wore had a sort of astronaut feel. Mr MacLachlan said it may be his first and last time on the high fashion catwalk. Raf is quite special, and we’ve known each other for a while, and we have real respect for each other, he said. At the moment, my cup is full.

