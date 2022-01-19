TikToks fashion trends are a gateway for overconsumption and cultural appropriation



TikTok has completely taken over the lives of millions of people around the world. The social media platform is famous for its fast-paced trending cycles and never fails to offer its users something new to try. Over the past two years, an influx of fashion tendencies have become popular, many of them drawing inspiration from past decades and subcultures. Because fashion trends rise and fall in popularity so quickly, it drives consumers to buy from fast fashion companies more frequently. Participating in these different modes as they arise gives many users a sense of identity. But this comes at the cost of fueling a toxic culture of overconsumption and appropriation of POC cultures.

TikTok is known for its subcultures on the platform. From Cottagecore to Witchtok, these communities seem to have lives of their own. Millions of users pride themselves on having the most specialized and unique timelines. This is mainly due to the fact that TikToks algorithm does a great job of placing its users in these different communities from the get-go. This leads many users to discover subcultures quite quickly, often without having done any prior research on said subculture. Due to the popularity of these subcultures, viewers may feel inclined to emulate the fashions of these communities in order to fit in.

Many users who participate in these TikTok fashion trends are young, which is an example of the power and influence of this platform on such an impressionable generation. It was reported that 63% of Americans aged 12 to 17 use the platform on a weekly basis, surpassing apps like Instagram, which was previously the most popular social media platform among this demographic.

The trends are not new; they have been around since the beginning of modern fashion. These trends rounds originally worked at 20-year intervals, as seen with the rise of 90s and 80s fashion in the mid to late 2010s. TikTok completely changed the way the fashion trend cycle works. fashion. Now, every two months, a new fashion trend sweeps the app. One of the hottest trends on the platform over the past couple of months has been the revival of the Y2K aesthetic, a fashion movement that takes inspiration from the early 2000s. Many individuals who participate in this fashion trend tend to ignore the origins of this particular aesthetic. What many creators of the app don’t realize is that the Y2K aesthetic, like many others, was originally started by COP communities. Black women from the late 90s to early 2000s should be credited for creating Y2K fashion. The trend becomes problematic when white content creators credit white celebrities like Paris Hilton and Britney Spears with creating the Y2K aesthetic. At some point, it crosses the line of cultural appropriation. Many aspects of Y2K fashion were considered vulgar by white people, until they incorporated it into their own personal wardrobe when it became popular in mainstream media.

Additionally, the ever-changing fashion cycles on TikTok have paved the way for more consumption of fast fashion. Companies like SHEIN are capitalizing on these fashion trends to bring their products to a young clientele. Because the quality of clothing that big retailers sell isn’t the best, they can quickly keep up with changing trend cycles. This has led content creators to make huge SHEIN carries for their followers, which only increases the number of people participating in the consumption of fast fashion. Fast fashion, of course, has many negative impacts not only on the environment, but also on our overall relationship with how we buy clothes.

Nevertheless, it seems that these fashion trends are not going out of style anytime soon. It’s up to consumers to do the proper research behind the trends they see on the internet. Content creators should focus more on promoting individuality, rather than those mass-marked personalities.