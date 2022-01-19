Marlène Favela loves a tight floral dress that reveals her charms





the actress of TV soap operas She is one of the most beautiful celebrities on television, who shares small fragments of her life and sensational outfits on social networks. On this occasion, she fell in love by wearing a tight floral dress which revealed her charms. It may interest you: Maribel Guardia falls in love with a mini schoolgirl dress that highlights her waist Marlene Favela always impresses us with her charms, from those characters that she has starred in different soap operas that have taken her to the top in the past and now on her social media, where she shares beautiful outfits that showcase her charms. On this occasion, she fell in love by posing with a tight floral dress that had an opening in the back and a pronounced neckline, in addition to marking her little one. cut. This garment is also distinguished by its drop sleeves which give it a lot of elegance. Her hair was loose and wavy, while her makeup included black eyeliner, brown eyeshadow and nude lips. Accessories could not be missing so he added a bracelet thick gold that definitely elevated this outfit, she still looks like a queen. It may interest you: Galilea Montijo wears an emerald green lace dress and pink heels Immediately, her followers did not hesitate to comment on this publication, highlighting how beautiful she is and filling the heading of many hearts and roses. No doubt this year will sweep with the beautiful outfits that will wear, let’s remember this skintight orange palazzo. A phenomenal piece of clothing that showed off her mermaid figure. Each of these outfits are the latest news that the actress has published, so far it is not known if there are any Rough draft at the door where we see her wasting her talent in front of the cameras. Although we have recently discovered her qualities as a teacher, since her daughter Bella Seely Favela, inherited not only her mother’s beauty, but also the poise and charisma necessary to pose in front of a camera, since the previous days she showed her gift as a model by pretending to be a doll. And it is that this little girl already has her own account on social networks, where she poses with different outfits of girl, mostly dressed in ruffles and floral prints, we will see the next star of the soap opera in a few years. For the moment we will continue to be aware of the new outfits that you will share in the following days, since we will not only be able to admire your beauty with each of them, but also give ideas to all your followers look like queens wherever they go.

