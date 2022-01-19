Outerwear performance at Milan Men’s Fashion Week Fall 2022 – WWD





In light of climate change and extreme weather conditions, outerwear companies showing their fall collections in Milan have prepared, with overprotective multi-layered gear, huge down jackets and high-performance options. Setting the tone for winter dystopia, Matthew Williams for 1017 Alyx 9SM paraded bulky padded vests over tunic-like puffer jackets paired with technical underwear. Taking the “Apocalypse Now” theme literally, California-based but Rome-based designer Justin Gall said backstage at his debut show in Milan that he was driven by “feelings triggered by things that bother me inside “. This resulted in a strong outerwear offering with military inflections filled with inside-out looks, leaving audiences guessing how many layered pieces each model wore. “Survival is one of my motivations,” he said, and it was evident in the balaclavas, backpack-equipped down jackets, and pocketed semi-padded hybrid pants, which were only softened by textured, cracked and veined fabrics in mimetic shades of green, camel and black. Performance and streetwear have come together in Husky’s fall offering, which aims higher by differentiating its premium line from the more commercially savvy Husky Original unveiled at Pitti Uomo. Drawing on its 60 years of expertise in fabric research, Husky’s fall collection included coats and jackets with a sartorial bent. Husky, fall man 2022

Courtesy of Husky Among the standouts, the brand introduced a lightweight duffle coat lined with traditional Husky quilts and featuring a removable quilted gilet lined with cashmere and wool, making it a versatile, off-season city coat. While fashion brands are exploiting performance outerwear, category specialists are following the opposite path, trying to expand their reach beyond the active lifestyle to embrace a more everyday and accessible look. First showing in Milan after seasons in Paris, skiwear company Jet Set, founded in 1969 in Sankt Moritz, Switzerland, has launched its student fall collection dotted with durably padded down jackets with shimmering finishes or wet effect, as well as subtle leopard patterns. , offering its customers – now expanded through deals with online players such as Mytheresa and Net-a-porter – transfers from the slopes to the city. Jet Set, man fall 2022

Courtesy of Jet Set Likewise, sportswear specialist Spyder toned down its athletic spirit with a fashion show richer in cool jackets – fleece anoraks, color-block parkas, hand-painted puffer jackets and teddy bombers – than casual wear. race. Bold hues and offbeat color combinations, like lime green and lilac, gave an uplifting attitude to winter outfits, including padded and quilted pants.

