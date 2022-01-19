New York may pass the first national sustainable fashion law





People walk past the Prada luxury fashion store on Fifth Avenue in New York City in 2016. Photo credit: Robert Alexander/Getty Images A new bill in New York state could require fashion brands to disclose their social and climate impacts and order these global companies to work to reduce their environmental impact. The bill, if passed, requires major fashion retailers that make more than $100 million in revenue worldwide and operate in New York “to disclose environmental and social due diligence policies.” [and] establishes a community benefits fund for the purpose of implementing one or more environmental benefits projects that directly and verifiably benefit environmental justice communities, the bill states. This includes luxury brands, like Prada and Armani, as well as fast fashion retailers, like Shein. Under the Fashion Sustainability and Social Responsibility Bill, retailers who fail to disclose their environmental and social policies or work on environmentally beneficial projects would face penalties of up to 2 % on revenues of $450 million or more. Any fines collected from companies violating the law would go into a fund used to support environmental justice projects. If the new law is passed, fashion brands will have to display at least 50% of their suppliers by volume, Bloomberg reported, as well as the type and materials used to make the garments and the amount of recycled materials. Companies must also identify impacts based on their emissions, water consumption and chemical use. The law would also require companies to report wages paid to suppliers, with analyzes of how that wage compares to the minimum wage and living wage. All of these disclosures should be listed on brand websites. The New York State Attorney General would then create an annual report listing all the brands that do not comply with the law, and citizens could then file civil lawsuits against the retailers. As the fashion and business capital of the world, New York State has a moral responsibility to serve as a leader in mitigating the environmental and social impact of the fashion industry, said State Senator Alessandra Biaggi, co-sponsor of the bill. Biaggi also noted that the law would make the state a leader in holding the fashion industry accountable and that the law would prioritize labor, human rights and environmental protection. . As the World Bank reports, the fashion industry is responsible for about 10% of all annual emissions worldwide. Fashion consumption is only accelerating, too, and experts estimate that the industry’s greenhouse gas emissions will increase by 50% before the end of the decade. The law, first introduced in October 2021, is currently in committee.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ecowatch.com/sustainable-fashion-law-new-york.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos