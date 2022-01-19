A minimalist Santa Barbara wedding filled with personal touches

While their first meeting is up for debate, she can’t remember the exact date they met through friends in 2013, while he’s adamant they hooked up. several times before Grace Hartley and Robert Shilton’s chemistry was undeniable. So much so that when Robert proposed in 2019, he went all out and planned a day of activities.

I nearly ruined the whole day getting food poisoning the night before, so it was hard to get out of bed, Grace shares. But once he did, he tricked me into saying we had coffee in the kitchen, which by the way, we didn’t get the adrenaline pumping during the request by wedding and we did all day activities!

When the couple first planned their nuptials on June 4, 2021, they settled into a venue in downtown Santa Barbara. However, the ongoing pandemic has forced them to shift gears and choose a smaller venue.

Our wedding planner called us in early 2021 with an idea. We appeared, visited a new place called Klentner Ranch, and fell in love, the bride shares. It was better than the first venue, it had the best of that coastal glamor that Santa Barbara has to offer!

Filled with 74 of their closest friends and family members, it was an unforgettable day (and night), carefully bridging the gap between elegance and sentimentality. Keep reading for an intimate look at the special day, as previewed by Jess Kuipers of Onyx and Sequoia and photographed by Ashley Ludaescher.

The couple envisioned a connected, creative and bespoke wedding. We were minimalist at heart, so we knew we didn’t want a lot of fluff, we wanted every flower, sign, napkin and piece of furniture to feel like you were part of a story of your own, shared by the bride. That being said, we didn’t want it to feel boring either. So we really looked at mixing modern with mid-century, textures, colors and adding personal touches wherever possible. The couple compensated for their elegant invitations, courtesy of Lazy creative designs, with personalized notebooks to write their wishes.

It meant something to me to make sure his mother was by his side all day.

The groom looked dapper in a tuxedo Personalized Enzo. He accessorized his look with Gucci moccasins and cufflinks, a Tom Ford pocket square and a pin personalized with a photo of his late mother. We knew we wanted the memory of Robbie’s mother to be as much a part of the day as possible, the bride shares. It meant something to me to make sure his mother was by his side all day. So being able to surprise him with that, and knowing that she was there for both of us, meant more than we can say.

Meanwhile, the bride stunned in a tailored number by Sarah Seven. It was the first dress I tried on without kidding, remembers the bride. It was the opposite of what I expected to like, but every dress I tried on after failed in comparison. I knew it was the [dress] the second I had to take it off and immediately wanted to put it back on.

Stuart Weitzman heels, diamond and pearl drop earrings Concierge Ring, and a veil borrowed from her sister-in-law completes the look.

After the couple shared a first look, they took photos next to their wedding party. The groomsmen wore tuxedos The black tuxedo, while the Graces bridesmaids wore a mix of dresses. I knew I wanted a natural champagne color that blended well with our color palette, she shares. However, knowing that not all skin tones are created equal, I left it up to each bridesmaid to find a version of this color that worked best on her skin in a dress style that she liked! I wanted them to choose a dress they felt positive about rather than prescribing a unified look.

Grace and her bridesmaids cling to personalized bouquets, arranged by the San Luis Obispo-based company Wild flowers.

Klentner Ranch has this beautiful stone staircase that most couples use as a driveway, then faces a cliff overlooking the ocean, the couple shares. However, we thought the staircase itself was a work of art and wanted to use it as a natural backdrop for our ceremony. We flipped the script, walked down the stairs, then stood facing him for the ceremony. All that was left to do was add a few more flowers, and a keepsake table with a candle for those who weren’t with us that day!

The bride descended the stairs to an acoustic version of Whitney Houstons I Wanna Dance With Somebody, accompanied by her father.

Naturally, the family ties did not stop there. The bride’s brother performed the wedding, which featured personal vows from the couple. We agreed in advance on a structure of what to say, so there was a kind of mirror, the bride shares. We started by talking about why we love each other, then we talked about special moments in our relationship, and we ended with a series of I promise statements.

Although the couple did not have a particularly religious wedding, they incorporated aspects of Catholic and Jewish ceremonies. One in particular was the idea of ​​the Seven Blessings that are read during traditional Jewish ceremonies, which the bride shares. We took that inspiration and asked seven groups of our family and friends to read seven blessings at our ceremony, where we would hear them for the first time. Each reader could choose what they wanted, whether it was a personalized speech, a quote or a religious verse. It was by far one of the best and most memorable ways to celebrate our wedding. Hearing funny stories, loving quotes and the good wishes they felt for us as a couple was one of a kind.

Pick your few things that really matter, and the rest will fall into place.

When it comes to planning a wedding during a global pandemic, the couple say it’s important to look at the big picture. The wedding day is not the only day that matters; it’s every day between and after, the bride shares. Choose your few things that really matter, and the rest will fall into place.

After the ceremony, the party moved to the reception area, where a signature drink called “Lady Bug awaited thirsty guests. During the pandemic, we became obsessed with making streamlined palomas, so we knew it was the drink on our big day,” the bride shares. We worked with our bar service liquid worship to create the perfect version of the drink. It was a success!

Our menu was so much fun, a true representation of the two of us, says Grace. We decided we didn’t want a traditional sit down dinner with a few options. Instead, we really wanted our food to be one of those key memorable moments that you actually walked away remembering! The couple kicked off the feast with appetizers like mini Chicago-style hot dogs, Franks red chicken bites, truffle fries, mini deep pizzas, as well as watermelon skewers. water and feta.

Klentner Ranch was newly dressed in lush flowers and fairy lights above the dining area. A modern escort card from wild ink help guests find their seats.

We split the menu into two sides, hers and hers, which were full of our personal favorite types of food, Grace shares. The wedding menu was full of Asian influences, with dishes like chicken kung pao, beef and noodles, poke tacos and a spicy avocado side dish. As for the bride? She kept it traditional with salmon, quinoa and lots of potatoes. The couple met in the middle for dessert, choosing a handful of ice cream sandwiches from The wild bouquet on a classic cake.

The newlyweds shared their first dance to an acoustic rendition of Chvrches x Marshmellos Here With Me, while Grace and her father opted for Steve Miller Band’s Seasons. Robbie’s mother died of ovarian cancer in 2013, but he remembered her loving Martina McBride’s song I Hope You Dance, the bride recalls. Her maternal aunt Liz stepped in that day and they remembered her mother Ami in a very emotional yet wonderful first dance.

Guests joined in the fun with a lively setlist of Lucky Devils Group.

With the party showing no signs of slowing down when the reception ended, the couple continued the festivities elsewhere. We knew we wanted the party to go on, but we had our dose of fantasy for the evening, shares the bride. We decided to regroup at a local Santa Barbara classic, Dargan’s Irish Pub & Restaurantwhere we all ate late night fries, played pool and danced around the bar in our fancy clothes! Some of our guests even walked home which must have been a sight to behold!

Looking back, the couple say they had the day of their dreams: a harmonious and elegant celebration that was just like them. For the most part we were a very decisive couple and we knew we wanted to be simplistic but with a line of unique and memorable moments that our guests would notice, that they would share. We worked with our planner to identify a few key areas that felt really good, and then simplified the rest! Mission accomplished.